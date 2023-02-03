- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Abigail Johnson of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Lauren Eby of Dillsburg, Mia Estep of Shippensburg, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Derrik Stine of Dillsburg, Benjamin Weber of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Delaware Valley University: Quinn Eisenberger of Mechanicsburg, Jaeden Longenecker of Dillsburg, Emma Monismith of Newville, Mia Pertschi of Camp Hill, Samantha Sharp of Newville, Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Chatham University: Hailey Maser of Camp Hill, Josephine Siders of Camp Hill, Morgan Butler of Camp Hill, Nora Robb of New Bloomfield, Sarah Baker of New Cumberland, Emma Matlock of Shippensburg, Julia Garfinkel of New Cumberland, Jonah Schiffgens-Smith of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Shepherd University: Krystian Hammaker of Camp Hill, Kylie Inners of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of SUNY Morrisville: Kayla Wevodau of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Rhode Island: McKaylee Swatt of Mechanicsburg, Mason Palmer of Newville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lee University: Alyssa Woodruff of Carlisle, Haleigh Snyder of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mississippi State University: Paula Leonard of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Lewis University: Mia Pesavento of Enola