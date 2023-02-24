- The following student was named to the president’s list of Northern Vermont University: Benjamin Crawford of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Virginia: Olivia Maddux of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Grove City College: Livi Myers of Carlisle, Aubrey Shaw of Carlisle, Caleb Reapsome of Carlisle, Laura Austin of Dillsburg, Wesley Lerew of Dillsburg, Courtney Middaugh of Dillsburg, Colton Middaugh of Dillsburg, Rachel Scheib of Dillsburg, Seth Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Nathan Cacioppo of Enola, Nathan Lochstampfor of Loysville, Alex Barbetta of Mechanicsburg, Tava Derr of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Foster of Mechanicsburg, Maddie Freeland of Mechanicsburg, Josh Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Kate Bibighaus of Mechanicsburg, Jonah Yingling of Newville, Becky Montoro of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Andrew Schlegel of Camp Hill, Cameron Carey of Carlisle, Joshua Anderson of Carlisle, Jon Orris of Carlisle, Luke Hand of Carlisle, Kristen Cassar of Dillsburg, Kolbe D’Antonio of Dillsburg, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Luna Smith of Enola, Molly Van Dyke of Grantham, Gavin Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg, Pranav Repaka of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Arcega of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Luke Wyland of Wormleysburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Lawrence University: Karsten Braun of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bethany College: Emily Wenger of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the president’s list of the College of Charleston: Reiley Fox of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of Charleston: Madison Darchicourt of Boiling Springs