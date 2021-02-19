Dean's List for Feb. 20

- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hannah Young of Enola
- The following students were named to the president's list of Saint Francis University: Maria Ferraro of Mechanicsburg, Ian Gabig of Camp Hill, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Samantha Murphy of Carlisle, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Saint Francis University: Emilee Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Caroline Bero of Mechanicsburg, Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg, Holly Bressler of Duncannon, Evan Conrad of Mechanicsburg, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Anthony Malone of Newport, Kendra Masser of Duncannon, Bailey McDougall of Carlisle, Adyson Miller of Newburg, Sara Richards of Dillsbur, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the president's list of James Madison University: Sarah Brock of Camp Hill, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of James Madison University: Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Frye of Mechanicsburg, Jordyn Harris of Carlisle, Zachary Ihnat of Mechanicsburg, Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Rohrbaugh of Carlisle, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Sponic of Camp Hill, Taylor Thureson of Enola, Gordon Zwemer of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Edinboro University: Kyle Curry of Carlisle, Emily Herring of Carlisle, Britny Regalado of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Tampa: Nikolas Kozain of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the president's list of Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Ohio University: Jaime Lankford of Carlisle, Emily McKenzie of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Massachusetts Lowell: Natalie Rocuskie of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Northampton Community College: Viola Wardrope of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Norwich University: Payden Stone Masaracchia of Enola, Hannah Kowalewski of Landisburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Jamie Pettit of Enola, Bailey O'Donnell of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Matthew Millar of Dillsburg, Tyler Swidler of Carlisle, Grant Franko of Dillsburg, Harrison Re of Mechanicsburg, Tommy Delp of Boiling Springs, David Smith of Enola, Danielle Bentley of New Bloomfield, Pranav Repaka of Mechanicsburg, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, David Patch of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Browne of Enola, Alex Haubert of Mechanicsburg, Michael Smith of Enola, Miguel Hsu of Camp Hill, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Shriya Wani of Mechanicsburg, Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Jimmy Logan of Shippensburg, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Riley Huff of Mount Holly Springs, Anna Rhody of Carlisle, Dean Maxwell of Mechanicsburg, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Widener University: Emily Baker of Newville, Gabriella Nye of Shippensburg, James Lisk of Carlisle, Amber Pariseau of Gardners, Noah Smeriglio of Mechanicsburg, Savannah Steger of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Hartford: Anjali Velani of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Grove City College: Robert Goodrich of Boiling Springs, Kate Spaan of Camp Hill, Tanner Orner of Carlisle, Bekah Schaeffer of Carlisle, Caleb VanGrouw of Carlisle, Caleb Reapsome of Carlisle, Sarah Smith of Carlisle, Courtney Middaugh of Dillsburg, Rachel Scheib of Dillsburg, Olivia Foster of Mechanicsburg, Bram Stockbauer of Mechanicsburg, Anastasia Gaponenko of New Cumberland, Bryce Deaven of Newport, Cody Gustafson of Newburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Marquette University: Erin Fuller of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for Feb. 20