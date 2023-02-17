- The following students were named to the president’s list of Saint Francis University: Kendra Masser of Duncannon, Adyson Miller of Newburg, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Samantha Murphy of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Francis University: Margaret Biss of Boiling Springs, Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg, Maria Ferraro of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Fromm of Carlisle, Abigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Madelyn Lersch of New Cumberland, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Ami Mattingly of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Meehan of Shippensburg, Delaney Miller of Newburg, Sara Richards of Dillsburg, Samuel Shipman of Mechanicsburg, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle, Sara Turner of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Radford University: Megan Quattrone of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Hollins University: Taryn Shover of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Ithaca College: Lauren Amato of New Cumberland, Caroline Buell of Camp Hill, Lucretius Rutkowski of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Montclair State University: Mo Spiecker of Boiling Springs, Sonny Voyack of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Hartford: Anjali Velani of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of William & Mary: Boowa Zarcone of Camp Hill, Emily Lessard of Enola, Claire Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg