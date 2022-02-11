Dean's List for Feb. 12

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Frostburg University: Tyler Fritz of Mechanicsburg, Logan Tokle of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of New Hampshire: Ridgley Ward of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Tampa: Theodore Hill of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Abigail Johnson of Carlisle, Pranjal Mann of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Clarion University: Jordan Morret of Boiling Springs, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Ariana Futch of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Crouse of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Boowa Zarcone of Camp Hill, Emily Lessard of Enola, Claire Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Findlay: Greta Moats of Newburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hannah Young of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Hood College: Ashlee Rowles of Shippensburg, Tyler Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Alex Dudziak of Mechanicsburg, Lance Coffey of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of New Jersey: Hannah Rodenhaber of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford: Emily Goetz of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Short of Newville
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Chatham University: Sarah Baker of New Cumberland