Dean's List for Feb. 12

Deans List logo
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Frostburg University: Tyler Fritz of Mechanicsburg, Logan Tokle of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of New Hampshire: Ridgley Ward of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Tampa: Theodore Hill of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Abigail Johnson of Carlisle, Pranjal Mann of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Clarion University: Jordan Morret of Boiling Springs, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Ariana Futch of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Crouse of Shippensburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Boowa Zarcone of Camp Hill, Emily Lessard of Enola, Claire Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Findlay: Greta Moats of Newburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hannah Young of Enola
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Hood College: Ashlee Rowles of Shippensburg, Tyler Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Alex Dudziak of Mechanicsburg, Lance Coffey of Camp Hill
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of New Jersey: Hannah Rodenhaber of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford: Emily Goetz of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Short of Newville
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of Chatham University: Sarah Baker of New Cumberland
