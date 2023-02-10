- The following student was named to the dean's list of Endicott College: Thomas Jamieson of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Tampa: Nikolas Kozain of Dillsburg, Theodore Hill of Mechanicsburg, Drew Godfrey of Carlisle, Julia Fulton of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Anderson University: Joshua Hiles of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Wilkes University: Morgann Davis of Shippensburg, Kaleb Dees of Dillsburg, De'von James of Mount Holly Springs, Ethan Jezewski of Millerstown, Joseph Zvorsky of New Cumberland, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Grace O'Toole of Loysville
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Teodor Hellgren of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Findlay: Greta Moats of Newburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Frostburg University: Andrew Wetherhold of Mechanicsburg
