Dean's List for Dec. 26

Dean's List for Dec. 26

  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs, Noah Howie of Mount Holly Springs
  • The following students were named to the president's list of Mansfield University: Caitlin Beauduy of New Cumberland, Catherine Hoover of Enola, Emma Stone of Shippesnburg
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Mansfield University: Galan Allison of Mechanicsburg, Grace Brulia of Enola, Kathleen Caruso of Carlisle, Emily Gally of Carlisle, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Grace Horn of Loysville, Elizabeth Mansfield of MEchanicsburg, Owen Newkam-Ulrich of New Cumberland, Logan Nutt of Mechanicsburg, Grace Patterson of Newville, Danelle Shemory of Camp Hill, Kenedy Stroup of Millerstown, Sydney Thompson of Boiling Springs, Misty Van Horn of Newport
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Vermont: Alexandra Crosby of Mechanicsburg, Ainsley Morton of Carlisle
