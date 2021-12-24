Dean's List for Dec. 24

- The following students were named to the president’s list of Mansfield University: Kara Fetter of Carlisle, Emma Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Colgate University: Brendan Foster of Camp Hill, Samuel Adgie of Carlisle, Josette Cook of New Cumberland, Clare Dailey of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mansfield University: Galan Allison of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Fallon Kelley of Mechanicsburg, Clayton Maiden of Newville, Joshua Osten of Mechanicsburg, Danelle Shemory of Mechanicsburg, Kenedy Stroup of Millerstown, Abigail Taylor of Millerstown
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of University of Maryland Global Campus: Louis DeCordova of Mechanicsburg, Logan Groff of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Russell of Mechanicsburg, Troy Simms of Mechanicsburg, Jurry Smith of Shiremanstown
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Kiley Barnhart of Carlisle, Lily Berrier of Camp Hill, Jaidyn Bowen of Dillsburg, Andrew Burger of New Bloomfield, Alecedys Clarke of Carlisle, Julianne Cox of Shippensburg, Eric Diehl of Dillsburg, Armela Ferhatovic of Carlisle, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Colby Fraelich of Marysville, Taren Gingerich of New Cumberland, Ian Hall of Dillsburg, Lydia Hulshizer of Mechanicsburg, Ramlo Jire of Mechanicsburg, Juliana Jones of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Kerstetter of Enola, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Katherine Logan of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Long of Dillsburg, Blake Markwood of Dillsburg, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Rhys McCarver of Carlisle, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Emily Munkittrick of Dillsburg, Adam Neifert of Mechanicsburg, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Yah’Nae O’Neal-Sloane of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Ian Reilley of Camp Hill, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Sarah Tresselt of Carlisle, Madison Trostle of Loysville, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Vivian Wilkinson of Mechanicsburg, Allen Yang of Mechanicsburg