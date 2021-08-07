Dean's List for Aug. 7

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Dickinson College: Sammy Arnold of Boiling Springs, Elaina Clancy of Boiling Springs, Jack Drda of Camp Hill, Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Julia Barone of Carlisle, Evan Bates of Carlisle, Carter Gallahue of Carlisle, Ana Matovic of Carlisle, Bethany Petrunak of Carlisle, Maria Smith of Carlisle, Imogene Gross of Enola, Noelle Bennese of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Rice of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Trombley of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bates College: Sarah Raphael of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the president’s list of the University of Hartford: Herman Makosky of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Tufts University: Emilie Zukowski of Carlisle, Lauren Labell of Mechanicsburg, Claire Tierney of Lemoyne
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Canisius College: Tiara Johnson of Shermans Dale
The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of New England: Montana Stephens of Shippensburg