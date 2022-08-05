Dean's List for Aug. 6

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Central Penn College: Trisha Shenck of New Cumberland, Casey Gochenaur of Duncannon, Joshua Stoner of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Kastriba of Carlisle, Hassani Karemera of Enola, Alyssa Thompson of Camp Hill, Helena Caraballo-Miller of Enola, Prayer Boms of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Shuler of New Cumberland, Matthew White of Camp Hill, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Josh Sooy of New Cumberland, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Lauren Kelly of Mechanicsburg, Alicia Brown of Enola, Sissy Mitchell of Newburg, Thomas Wetzel III of Mechanicsburg, Amy Zullo of Mechanicsburg, Mikaila Goss of Enola, Hope Lins of Lemoyne, Jonathan Saurman of Camp Hill, Mark Golovko of Enola, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Jack Huang of Enola, Brendan Burns of Mechanicsburg, Evelyn Fernandez of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Thebes of New Bloomfield, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Kathryn Kincer of Camp Hill, Joshua Derr of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Yingling of Duncannon, Christopher Adams of Duncannon, Danielle Myers of Camp Hill, Emily Mozdy of Boiling Springs, Susan Folgeman of Liverpool, Ian Murphy of Mechanicsburg, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Nicholas Fulton of Elliottsburg, Tyler Shopp of Dillsburg, Chandra Niroula of Carlisle, Travis Lovell of Enola, Megan Beissel of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Foliano of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Richard Reynolds of Camp Hill, Dena Fickes of Newport, Elizabeth Albright of Enola, Hanna Bell of Blain, Summer Mullen of Newport, Pritesh Pathak of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Zyroll of Camp Hill, Ashlee Sheibley of Duncannon, Ellyn Weaver of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Lauer of Mechanicsburg, Lance Ritter of Camp Hill, Amanda Banzhoff of Mechanicsburg, Madison Lamarca of Camp Hill, Richelle Straub of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Wevodau of Shermans Dale, Sierra Failor of Shermans Dale, Zachary Belansek of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Wall of Dillsburg, Heather Williams of Mechanicsburg