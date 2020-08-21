Dean's List for Aug. 22

- The following students were named to the dean's list at Mercy College of Ohio: Jennifer Herman of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Chloe Hostetter of Boiling Springs, Ariana Assi of Camp Hill, Kirsten Dailey of Camp Hill, Alexis Deimler of Camp Hill, Justin Driver of Camp Hill, Trent Gross of Camp Hill, Joseph Mank of Camp Hill, Chelsea Stavely of Camp Hill, Kayla Thoman of Camp Hill, Shannon Urich of Camp Hill, Katilin Albright of Carlisle, Christian Benton of Carlisle, Reece Bower of Carlisle, Kena Magar of Carlisle, Molly Marra of Carlisle, Casey McCardell of Carlisle, Adam McKeehan of Carlisle, Faith Renninger of Carlisle, Jessica Teter of Carlisle, Natasha Vinson of Carlisle, Shawn Aspuria of Enola, Lindsay Aurand of Enola, Elizabeth Alexander-Gray of Mechanicsburg, Alaina Backer of Mechanicsburg, Amy Baker of Mechanicsburg, Brayden Bowerman of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Boyer of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Calvanelli of Mechanicsburg, Samuel Colosimo of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Dick of Mechanicsburg, Timothy Donatucci of Mechanicsburg, Mason Duncan of Mechanicsburg, Emily Eckerd of Mechanicsburg, Serena Estok of Mechanicsburg, Cole Homovich of Mechanicsburg, Liam Kane of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Kulp of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Maher of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Noll of Mechanicsburg, Daniel O'Brien of Mechanicsburg, Collin Pietropola of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Rhodes of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Richart of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Waterman of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Williard of Mechanicsburg, Samuel Wise of Mechanicsburg, Shayanne Kimmel of Mount Holly Springs, Makenzie Sayers of Mount Holly Springs, Gina Baldoni of Newville, Adam Houser of Shippensburg, Derek Proctor of Shippensburg, Adrienne Grosso of Landisburg, Camryn Stiffler of Marysville, Emily Morgan of Newport, Camien Weber of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Simmons University: Evangeline Kennedy of Newville
- The following students were named to the summer dean's list at Penn College: Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, David Fischetti of Mechanicsburg, Tiffany Griffie of Newville, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Shannon Wescoat of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Union College: Phoenix Mulgrew of Mechanicsburg, Hayden Qualls of Carlisle, Cate Llewellyn of Camp Hill
