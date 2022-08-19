Dean's List for Aug. 20

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Baylor University: Lydia Roussell of Carlisle, Bradley Springman of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lock Haven University: Jenna Brobst of Walnut Bottom, Darah Caldwell of Dillsburg, Sydney Cauffman of Millerstown, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Fetchkan of Newville, Madeline Foster of Camp Hill, Remington Gardner of Newport, Steven Irwin of New Cumberland, Jocelynne Kuhns of Mount Holly Springs, Rachel Lyden of Camp hill, Deegan MacLeod of New Cumberland, Moira Mihan of Mechanicsburg, Nathaniel Miller of Carlisle, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Shea Paxton of Dillsburg, Veronica Pearson of New Cumberland, Alexis Russo of Shiremanstown, Kelsey Schultz of Camp Hill, Sydney Segin of Mechanicsburg, Casie Stevens of Dillsburg, Duncan Wallace of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania College of Technology: Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Sydney Overmiller of Mechanicsburg, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Lixuan Pan of Dillsburg