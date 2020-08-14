Dean's List for Aug. 15

- The following student was named to the chancellor's list of Troy University: Jeffrey Gallmon of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Loyola University Maryland: Kirby Povilaitis of Camp Hill, Katherine Stockton-Juarez of Carlisle, Micaela Moffatt of Carlisle, Jack Still of Carlisle, Riley McCarthy of Carlisle, Johanna Claire Husena of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Edinboro University: Emily Herring of Carlisle, Kyle Curry of Carlisle, Elena Garcia of Mechanicsburg, Katelyn Kopacko of Mechanicsburg, Cheyenne Shughart of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Montclair State University: Katherine Bianchi of Enola
