You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean's List for Aug. 15

Dean's List for Aug. 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Deans List logo
  • The following student was named to the chancellor's list of Troy University: Jeffrey Gallmon of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Loyola University Maryland: Kirby Povilaitis of Camp Hill, Katherine Stockton-Juarez of Carlisle, Micaela Moffatt of Carlisle, Jack Still of Carlisle, Riley McCarthy of Carlisle, Johanna Claire Husena of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Edinboro University: Emily Herring of Carlisle, Kyle Curry of Carlisle, Elena Garcia of Mechanicsburg, Katelyn Kopacko of Mechanicsburg, Cheyenne Shughart of Shermans Dale
  • The following student was named to the dean's list of Montclair State University: Katherine Bianchi of Enola
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 8
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 8

The following student was named to the dean’s list at Bates College: Brady Chilson of CarlisleThe following student was named to the president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News