Dean's List for March 14

Dean's List for March 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Deans List logo
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol: Alyssa Foerster of Camp Hill
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for March 7
Education

Dean's List for March 7

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Chloe Hostetter of Boiling Springs, Adeline Riley …

Graduation List for March 7
Education

Graduation List for March 7

The following student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Jack Hoehn of MechanicsburgThe following student graduated from Miss…

Dean's List for Feb. 22
Education

Dean's List for Feb. 22

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Dickinson College: Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Julia Barone of Carlisle, Katie Baron…

Dean's List for Feb. 29
Education

Dean's List for Feb. 29

The following students were named to the president’s list at James Madison University: Kersten Wolf of Carlisle, Gabrielle Olofson of Mechanic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News