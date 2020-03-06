Dean's List for March 7

You have free articles remaining.
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Chloe Hostetter of Boiling Springs, Adeline Riley of Boiling Springs, Kirsten Dailey of Camp Hill, Justin Driver of Camp Hill, Trent Gross of Camp Hill, Jackson Kennerly of Camp Hill, Shannon Urich of Camp Hill, Kaitlin Albright of Carlisle, Reece Bower of Carlisle, Madison Clark of Carlisle, Julia Coler of Carlisle, Kena Magar of Carlisle, Casey McCardell of Carlisle, Daniel Richards of Carlisle, Hannah Richards of Carlisle, Jessica Teter of Carlisle, Natasha Vinson of Carlisle, Shawn Aspuria of Enola, Lindsay Aurand of Enola, Kelsey Durborow of Enola, Camden Myers of Enola, Alaina Backer of Mechanicsburg, Brayden Bowerman of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Calvanelli of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Cona of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Dick of Mechanicsburg, Emily Eckerd of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Goodjoin of Mechanicsburg, Ericka Kubik of Mechanicsburg, Eric Lynch of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Maher of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Matas of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Noll of Mechanicsburg, Daniel O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Parry of Mechanicsburg, Michael Petropola of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Rhodes of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Waterman of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Williard of Mechanicsburg, Samuel Wise of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlin Radle of Mount Holly Springs, Makenzie Sayers of Mount Holly Springs, Gina Baldoni of Newville, Catherine Edwards of Newville, Joseph Cacese of Shippensburg, Adam Houser of Shippensburg, Derek Proctor of Shippensburg, Joshua Keel of Duncannon, Adrienne Grosso of Landisburg, Emma Shope of Landisburg, Joseph Meintel of Liverpool, Camryn Stiffler of Marysville, Emily Morgan of Newport, Camen Weber of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the president’s list at University of South Carolina Beaufort: Olayah Safouan of Mount Holly Springs