- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Slippery Rock University: Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Olivia Black of Mechanicsburg, Donald Boley of Carlisle, Taylore Brownewell of Gardners, Molly Celesky of Carlisle, Avery Clukey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Madison Dudek of Enola, Kyle Edgar of Mechanicsburg, Jonathan Erb of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Gallucci of Camp Hill, Alexander Hetzel of Enola, Gracen Hilsinger of Mechanicsburg, Darian Humer of New Bloomfield, Jessica Jones of Mechanicsburg, Kendal Kornfeld of Mechanicsburg, Aidan Lauzon of Newport, Erin Lee of Shippensburg, Pauline Matthew of New Cumberland, Tia Maxwell of Enola, Dominique Pelayo of Enola, Logan Racer of Dillsburg, Reily Robinson of Camp Hill, Jesse Sheaffer of Millerstown, Lindsey Smith of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Starvaggi of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Erika Thomas of Mount Holly Springs, Sara Trout of Duncannon, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg, Cale Walker of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Marysville, Jessie-Marie Heath of Newport, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Brianna Walker of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of DeSales University: Katie Reider of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Jackonsville State University: Hayley Leitzell of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list of Plymouth State University: Andrew Stewart of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lycoming College: Catherine McCarty of Mechanicsburg, Derek Wolf of Mechanicsburg, Kira Christian of New Cumberland, Max Crumlich of New Cumberland, Kirsten Houseman of Newville, Jeovannee Castillo of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Madeline Berrier of Camp Hill, Randi Buckley of Duncannon, Hannah Chiboroski of Mechanicsburg, Fardowso Colad of Mechanicsburg, Jaylah Cook of Enola, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Alexandra Fishel of Dillsburg, Quinn Fisher of Marysville, Olivia Fry of Newville, Trevor Gerst of Shermans Dale, Maranda Gibb of Dillsburg, Emily Greeninger of Mechanicsburg, Breyuana Johnson of Mechanicsburg, Teagan Jones of Boiling Springs, Alexander Kemble of Newport, David Kirkpatrick of Mechanicsburg, Trevor Krug of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Kuykendall of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Logan of Mechanicsburg, Becky Marcus of Mechanicsburg, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Nathan McDowell of Carlisle, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Mott of Dillsburg, Michael Neiman of Enola, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Donovan Oakes of Camp Hill, Connor Oburn of Carlisle, Cailin Peters of Carlisle, Trey Piper of Carlisle, Zachary Redcay of Carlisle, Kirsten Robinson of Dillsburg, Jordan Rolko of Enola, Justin Schriver of Gardners, Peyton Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Sheaffer of Millerstown, Madison Sheibley of New Cumberland, Jenna Sherrick of Liverpool, Cecilia Stoner of Mechanicsburg, Veronica Talton of Dillsburg, Hannah Tedesco of New Cumberland, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Alessia Tozzi of Camp Hill, Sarah Tresselt of Carlisle, Madison Trostle of Loysville, Joshua Troutman of Mechanicsburg, Marina Vasconcelos of Mechanicsburg, Madison Walker of Mechanicsburg, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Lily Wenerick of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Geneva College: Olivia Warner of Boiling Springs, Verity Stine of Carlisle, Trevor Rockey of Mechanicsburg
The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bethany College: Curtis Ivanoff of Carlisle.
You have free articles remaining.
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Victor Acheson of New Cumberland, Marissa Armolt of Carlisle, Adam Boudreau of Enola, Katryn Durenleau of Camp Hill, Olivia Frutiger of Camp Hill, Madison Garlinger of Enola, Lauren Noss of Mechanicsburg, Alexxa Powers of Carlisle, Leah Riegel of Mechanicsburg, Emily Ritter of Newport, Jannelle Robinson of Lemoyne, Taylor Shambaugh of Landisburg, Makenzie Smeigh of New Bloomfield
graduation list
The following student graduated from Park University: Angelina Rodriguez of Carlisle