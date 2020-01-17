Dean's List for Jan. 18

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of University of Colorado—Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Westminster College: Charlotte Shunk of Mechanicsburg, Marie Barnard of Millerstown
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Clarion University: Avinger Arnold of Camp Hill, Zoe Richwine of Camp Hill, Allison Matter of Carlisle, Sara Trego of Carlisle, Juilea Cline of Mechanicsburg, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Emily Middlekauff of Mechanicsburg, Damodica Robinson of Mechanicsburg, Smaran Teru of Mechanicsburg, Elina Wright of Mechanicsburg, Kali Aughenbaugh of New Cumberland, Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Jia Zhu of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Penn College: Daniel Bauer of Carlisle, Austin Benham of Camp Hill, Calvin Chambers of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Cleary of Carlisle, Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Matt Echevarria of Carlisle, Brock Fetchkan of Newville, Rachel Gobin of Carlisle, Josh Heaster of Mechanicsburg, Austin Herb of Carlisle, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Mahoney of Mount Holly Springs, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Brittany Patterson of Carlisle, Austin Perkins of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Reifsteck of Mount Holly Springs, Tyler Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Devin Watson of Shippensburg, Robyn Wolfe of Shippensburg, Carson Seese of Shippensburg, Emmett Fox of Duncannon, Dylan Kramer of Newport, MacKenzie Krasevic of Shermans Dale, Becca Still of Newport, Darrian Weiser of Duncannon, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Ethan Rhodes-O’Brien of Dillsburg, McKenna Rosensteel of Dillsburg, Dylan Spanier of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lebanon Valley College: Katherine Dudding of Dillsburg, Lelia May of Duncannon, Nathaniel Clugston of Duncannon, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Erin Williams of Mechanicsburg, Noah Logan of Mechanicsburg, Rebekah Nickel of Gardners, Trevor Hamilton of Carlisle , Zachary Garner of Mechanicsburg, Christian Puchalsky of Shermans Dale, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Ashlee Sheibley of Duncannon, Stephanie Jones of Shippensburg, Thomas Lynch of Shippensburg, Grace Lundvall of New Cumberland, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Shelby Anderson of Newport, Mallory Anderson of Newport, Kyrsten Ford of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Herring of Mechanicsburg, Allison Jedrzejek of Mechanicsburg, Cade Kassay of Mechanicsburg, Alexander De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Loy of Millerstown, Nicole Willi of Liverpool, Corey Frederick of Enola, Lilia Putt of Enola, Nivedita Dubey of Enola, Camryn Ruopp of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Evans of Enola, Taylor Borrell of Enola, Shami Beni of Enola, Amelia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Dominique Guimond of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Barrick of Mechanicsburg, Megan Leiby of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn McCarthy of Carlisle, Alison Noga of Enola, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Brown of Mechanicsburg, MacKenzie Kyzer of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Harper of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Miller of Mechanicsburg, Kaylea Garman of Newburg, Brooke August of Carlisle, Noah Resuta of Camp Hill, Noah Miccio of Camp Hill, Christina Ward of Mount Holly Springs, Cooper Romig of Dillsburg, Karli Alichwer of Boiling Springs, Emily Miller of Carlisle, Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Alexandria Riggins of Enola, Aaron Spahr of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bob Jones University: Faith Allen of Dillsburg, Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Post of Mechanicsburg, Jarred Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Vermont: Andrew Robyak of Dillsburg, Conrad Sacher of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Jack Dailey of New Cumberland, Nick DeMarchis of Enola, Terryl Ferrell of Newville, Hannah Hess of Newville, Gavin Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Meg Pomeroy of Shippensburg, Kyle Putt of Enola, Andrew Schrock of Camp Hill, Paul St. Hilaire of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Wisconsin-Superior: Anna Njau of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bloomsburg University: Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Alexa Erney of Carlisle, Miranda Fawyer of Millerstown, Hannah Getz of Carlisle, Lindsey House of Duncannon, Tiffani Johnson of Enola, Allyson Kaufell of Newport, Kate Lindholm of Enola, Jordan Long of Landisburg, Abigail Potter of Millerstown, Abigail Schaefer of Newville, Haley Scott of Carlisle, Olivia Wood of Newport, Alexander Arnold of Camp Hill, Shannon Bell of New Cumberland, Daniel Crouse of Shippensburg, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, McKenna Farner of Ickesburg, Benjamin Finkbeiner of Carlisle, Eric Gerow of Mechanicsburg, Sierra Hammaker of Carlisle, Danielle James of Enola, Tessann Merkel of Mechanicsburg, Tessa Miller of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Lucas Pertschi of Camp Hill, Emma Rampulla of Carlisle, Meg Ronan of Carlisle, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Allison Sowers of Gardners, Rachel Strockbine of Mechanicsburg, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Van Sickler of Dillsburg, Kayla Weaver of Dillsburg, Cassidy Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Devon Wrightstone of Enola, Willow Yorlets of Mechanicsburg, Haley Zettlemoyer of Marysville, Lauren Ackerman of Mechanicsburg, Mitchell Baltosser of Marysville, Rebecca Carroll of Carlisle, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Samantha Einherst of Shippensburg, Cara Eschenmann of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Truman Grimm of Millerstown, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Tehya Hosey of Lemoyne, Hannah Komansberger of Duncannon, Lexxi Kordes of Carlisle, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Connor McKay of Carlisle, Lillianna Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Philp of Mechanicsburg, Sydney Rimmer of Mechanicsburg, Kirsten Russell of Mechanicsburg, Rhashad Scales of Mechanicsburg, Emily Stine of Mechanicsburg, Kendyl Swank of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Thomas of Carlisle, Valerie Anderson of Lemoyne, Matthew Bishop of Boiling Springs, Zachary Bitner of Mount Holly Springs, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Alexis Fuller of Carlisle, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Jessica Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Salvaila Richardson of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Cedar Crest College: Ashlyn Auriemma of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Pensacola Christian College: Anna Heath of Newport
- The following student was named to the dean’s academic honor roll at Baylor University: Bradley Springman of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University: Emily Jay of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the dean’st list of University of New Haven: Brooke Washburn of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University: David Sinkonis of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University: Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg, Torrey Gee of Carlisle, Analice Burd of Enola, Victoria Lowe of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania: Erin Meckler of Boiling Springs, Luke Riley of Boiling Springs, Gabrielle Mahon of Camp Hill, Lexia Rickert of Camp Hill, Seth Shiley of Camp Hill, Johnathon Glatz of Carlisle, Hope Miller of Carlisle, Kyra Miller of Carlisle, Derek Sweger of Carlisle, Michael Ash of Mechanicsburg, Logan Duras of Mechanicsburg, Joseph French of Mechanicsburg, Donald Larkin of Mechanicsburg, Timothy Vogel of Mechanicsburg, Krista Wentz of Millerstown, Nikolas Lukic of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Lock Haven University: Kyle Shoop of Boiling Springs, Rachel Lyden of Camp Hill, Julianne Wrightstone of Camp Hill, Cassidy Hoover of Carlisle, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Taneisha Soler of Carlisle, Skyler Barlup of Enola, Arianna Moyer of Enola, Kelley Horm of Mechanicsburg, Tanner Martin of Mechanicsburg, Moira Mihan of Mechanicsburg, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Cartier Winters of Mechanicsburg, Jacqueline Bolton of New Cumberland, Aaron Troup of New Cumberland, Jenna Brobst of Walnut Bottom, Scott Messner of Elliottsburg, Morgan Lower of Liverpool, Annamay Fry of Millerstown, Alison Martin of Millerstown, Drew Holland of New Bloomfield, Katie Geyer of Newport, Samantha Bohn of Dillsburg, Scott Leitholf of Dillsburg, Jonathan Ross of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Victoria Albright of Landisburg
Dean's List for Jan. 18