- The following students from Mansfield University were named to the dean’s list: Kathleen Caruso of Carlisle, Taylor Dietz of New Bloomfield, Ty Faichney of Mechanicsburg, Emily Gally of Carlisle, Catherine Hoover of Enola, Madelyn Horn of Loysville, Sierra-Marie Kline of Gardners, Madison Morrett of Marysville, Jessica Neidinger of Duncannon, Owen Newkam-Ulrich of New Cumberland, Joshua Osten of Mechanicsburg, Grace Patterson of Newville, Danelle Shemory of Camp Hill, Olivia Wagner of New Cumberland, Hailey Weidenhammer of Camp Hill
- The following students from Mansfield University were named to the president’s list: Caitlin Beauduy of New Cumberland, Kara Fetter of Carlisle, Emma Stone of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students from Belmont University were named to the dean’s list: Sarah de Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Bronte Lebo of Mechanicsburg
