Dean's List for Feb. 22

You have free articles remaining.
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Dickinson College: Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Julia Barone of Carlisle, Katie Barone of Carlisle, Evan Bates of Carlisle, Amanda Baylor of Carlisle, Dzejlana Mehmedovic of Carlisle, Bethany Petrunak of Carlisle, Evan Bechtel of Gardners, Drew Murdough of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama: James Thompson of Camp Hill, Katelyn Morris of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama: Rachel Reilly of Camp Hill, Tyler Sassano of Camp Hill, Madison Thompson of Camp Hill, Chantelle Wilson of Carlisle, Jerrett King of Mechanicsburg, Megan Prowell of Mechanicsburg, Jacob White of Mechanicsburg, Keenan Wright of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University: Leah Campbell of Millerstown
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Georgia State: Elise Erickson of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University: Andrew Luzzatto of Carlisle, Payden Masaracchia of Enola, Hannah Kowalewski of Landisburg, Selin Gore of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hannah Young of Enola
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Franklin & Marshall College: Sarah Thompson of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Columbus State University: Kellyanna Hendricks of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College: Kaitlyn Booth of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the honors list at Farleigh Dickinson University: Jamie Pettit of Enola
- The following student was named to the honors list at Farleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus: Bailey O’Donnell of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the culinary dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Hailey Ott of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at University of Dallas: John Key of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Canisius College: Tiara Johnson of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay: Alexis Black of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list at The Citadel: Steven Reisinger of Millerstown
- The following student was named to the president’s list at the University of Hartford: Herman Makosky of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Tufts University: Lauren Labell of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Podniesinski of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University: Taylor Nesmith of Mechanicsburg, Emilee Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Margaret Biss of Boiling Springs, Cassandra Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Ian Gabig of Camp Hill, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at HACC: Dakota Pittinger of Gardners, Yoana Reyes-Diaz of Gardners, Kayla Shriner of Gardners, Earl Wattier of Gardners, Brody Fry of Boiling Springs, Anna Harrison of Boiling Springs, Cassidy Hartle of Boiling Springs, Catherine Kennedy of Boiling Springs, Hailey Martin of Boiling Springs, Lily Maurer of Boiling Springs, Shyla McDowell of Boiling Springs, Robert Slaybaugh of Boiling Springs, Ali Abdille of Camp Hill, Erik Anderson of Camp Hill, Lena Beu of Camp Hill, Sean Cropper of Camp Hill, James Dailey of Camp Hill, Abby Ficco of Camp Hill, Torin Fingerow of Camp Hill, Rachel Fleagle of Camp Hill, Nick Ford of Camp Hill, Molly Grimme of Camp Hill, Benjamin Haas of Camp Hill, Mouna Hasni of Camp Hill, Jade Jefferies of Camp Hill, Nicholas Keim of Camp Hill, Ian Laessig of Camp Hill, Laura Lamay of Camp Hill, Tyler Letts of Camp Hill, Valerie Locke of Camp Hill, Anthony Massaro of Camp Hill, Adam Minarich of Camp Hill, Samuel Mintz of Camp Hill, Tyler Muschara of Camp Hill, Jessica Nieves Lopez of Camp Hill, Isabel Plank of Camp Hill, Clara Quinones of Camp Hill, Janelle Richard of Camp Hill, Brady Sepkovic of Camp Hill, Kara Starr of Camp Hill, Thomas Walsh of Camp Hill, Rebecca Weigle of Camp Hill, David Williams of Camp Hill, William Yasalonis of Camp Hill, Kristin Aker of Carlisle, Amy Beaver of Carlisle, Lenisa Berrios of Carlisle, Bhushan Bhattarai of Carlisle, Colin Bower of Carlisle, Jessica Boyd of Carlisle, Hannah Brennan of Carlisle, Kaelin Brennan of Carlisle, Mikayla Bretz of Carlisle, Nicholas Brewbaker of Carlisle, Colin Castle of Carlisle, Caitlyn Dague of Carlisle, Dominick DeLorenzo of Carlisle, Tarik Dervisevic of Carlisle, Tatiana Eatough of Carlisle, Kathryn Emiegh of Carlisle, Kathryn Fair of Carlisle, Nathan Feaser of Carlisle, Jenna Fish of Carlisle, Kacey Ford of Carlisle, Connor Frampton of Carlisle, Terrance Frye of Carlisle, Marcos Gonzalez Siverio of Carlisle, Teresa Hoang of Carlisle, James Jefferson of Carlisle, Desire Jones of Carlisle, Matthew Jones of Carlisle, Autumn Karper of Carlisle, Adriane Kidwell of Carlisle, Danielle Lamberton of Carlisle, James Longtin of Carlisle, Zane Loose of Carlisle, Paul McIlhenny of Carlisle, Allen Miller of Carlisle, Jessica Mooney of Carlisle, Joshua Nailor of Carlisle, Evan Ocker of Carlisle, Alex Palmer of Carlisle, Michael Pfarr of Carlisle, Michael Raudabaugh of Carlisle, Eva Reeder of Carlisle, Michael Ronan of Carlisle, Carlos Rosado of Carlisle, Amanda Rossi of Carlisle, Brianna Ruda of Carlisle, Emily Sedlak of Carlisle, Gabrielle Silvious of Carlisle, Amanda Tricka of Carlisle, William Vohs of Carlisle, Mounir Zeroual of Carlisle, McKenna Borrell of Enola, Hunter Bumgardner of Enola, Salaheddine Chabab of Enola, David Dingler of Enola, Mikayla Dorwart of Enola, Ana Dutra Raposo of Enola, Collin Fink of Enola, Daniel Freeburn of Enola, Hannah Gerhart of Enola, Imogene Gross of Enola, Meredith Kelly of Enola, Dyric Limanek of Enola, Hunter Marino of Enola, Michael Myers of Enola, Tyson Nerat of Enola, Evan O’Connor of Enola, Michelina Plantz of Enola, Joshua Shiery of Enola, Aaron Utsick of Enola, Mikala Kawa of Lemoyne, Calli Schreffler of Lemoyne, Abigayle Alexander of Mechanicsburg, Michael Arzola of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Bass of Mechanicsburg, Erwin Berrios of Mechanicsburg, Gildas Bitoumbou Ossibi of Mechanicsburg, David Blessing of Mechanicsburg, Brady Bortner of Mechanicsburg, Margaretha Bria of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Cardinale of Mechanicsburg, Hunter Chornak of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Cohn of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg, Connor Craine of Mechanicsburg, Thao Dinh of Mechanicsburg, Claire Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Helen Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Emma Durnin of Mechanicsburg, Nicolas El Atieh of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Ernst of Mechanicsburg, Roberto Fajardo of Mechanicsburg, Amber Fake of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fake of Mechanicsburg, Logan Fox of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Gallo of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Gelnett of Mechanicsburg, Lucas Girton of Mechanicsburg, Eric Glassmyer of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Gutshall of Mechanicsburg, Devon Haselhuhn of Mechanicsburg, Sang Ho of Mechanicsburg, Andrea Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Hughes of Mechanicsburg, Jovic Husena of Mechanicsburg, Cheffoulaye Idrissou Illo of Mechanicsburg, Lindsey Johnson of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Kamtchoum Ngena of Mechanicsburg, Amer Kanbari of Mechanicsburg, Fazeela Kanwal of Mechanicsburg, Austin Kissinger of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Lantz of Mechanicsburg, Dillon Lint of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Liskey of Mechanicsburg, Brody Liu of Mechanicsburg, Ashlyn Loo of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Lucente of Mechanicsburg, Madison Markley of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Martindale of Mechanicsburg, Brennan McKissick of Mechanicsburg, Susan Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Craig Moir of Mechanicsburg, Faran Nadeem of Mechanicsburg, Kaileigh Nearhoof of Mechanicsburg, Adam Neifert of Mechanicsburg, Lora Nuschke of Mechanicsburg, Dat Pham of Mechanicsburg, Thuong Pham of Mechanicsburg, Curtis Scotto of Mechanicsburg, Declan Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Omar Sharifi of Mechanicsburg, Waleed Sharifi of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Sheaffer of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Sheets of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Shirk of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Silvani of Mechanicsburg, Denise Simpson of Mechanicsburg, Logan Smiley of Mechanicsburg, Katarina Smith of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Smith of Mechanicsburg, Zakary Speraw of Mechanicsburg, Angela Spiroff of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Swade of Mechanicsburg, Kellie Swor of Mechanicsburg, Fnu Tanzila of Mechanicsburg, Erik Thorne of Mechanicsburg, Anna Toth of Mechanicsburg, Julia Toth of Mechanicsburg, Courage Walker of Mechanicsburg, Delaney Weaver of Mechanicsburg, Trevor White of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Wolf of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yeager of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Zeigler of Mechanicsburg, Ashlee Zrncic of Mechanicsburg, Levi Gelsinger of Mount Holly Springs, Kimberly Hough of Mount Holly Springs, Tam Lam of Mount Holly Springs, Jodie Moore of Mount Holly Springs, Miah Deutsch of Mount Holly Springs, Dominic Bornman of New Cumberland, Anthony Colavito of New Cumberland, Hailey Donson of New Cumberland, Kezia Evans of New Cumberland, Joyce Giboyeaux of New Cumberland, Kyle Hidden of New Cumberland, Demetrios Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Mashier Magid of New Cumberland, Seth Mickel of New Cumberland, Christopher Migatulski of New Cumberland, Christopher Mummert of New Cumberland, Michael Ruppert of New Cumberland, Jaron Siegfried of New Cumberland, Emma Stadler of New Cumberland, Peyton Thumma of New Cumberland, Elexus Willison of New Cumberland, Robert Roush of Newville, Keirstyn Ruth of Newville, Sarah Walters of Newville, Alyssa Brown of Shippensburg, MaKiela Burkholder of Shippensburg, Kelsey Cleary of Shippensburg, Andrew Heath of Shippensburg, Ian King of Shippensburg, Jaesoon Lee of Shippensburg, Braden McSherry of Shippensburg, Amber Orndorff of Shippensburg, Bailey Ridler of Shippensburg, Jessica Rorke of Shippensburg, Rachel Seeley of Shippensburg, Jason Albert of Shiremanstown, Hannah Hinssen of Shiremanstown, Alexandra Kulp of Summerdale, Kaycie Breighner of Duncannon, Dylan Claybaugh of Duncannon, Sarah Cotton of Duncannon, Patty Guadalupe of Duncannon, Jennifer Hestor of Duncannon, Melissa Howell of Duncannon, Hugh Miller of Duncannon, Johnathon Potase of Duncannon, Amy Rabin of Duncannon, Kateri Robinson of Duncannon, Nicole Rok of Duncannon, Alyssa Spease of Duncannon, Tiffany Stevens of Duncannon, Adam Engel of Elliottsburg, Taylor Garman of Elliottsburg, Zoie Lesher of Elliottsburg, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Savannah Urich of Elliottsburg, Kacie Wagner of Elliottsburg, Hallie Fry of Landisburg, Hannah Coldren of Loysville, Tanya Kretzing of Loysville, Torie Ritter of Loysville, Noah Brady of Marysville, Timothy Erb of Marysville, Rebecca Gray of Marysville, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Ian King of Marysville, Benjamin Miller of Marysville, Carlos Pessagno Cordova of Marysville, Jera Posmoga of Marysville, Michael Good of Millerstown, Samantha McHenry of Millerstown, Anna Steele of Millerstown, Abrielle Weger of Millerstown, Jamie Yoder of Millerstown, Natalya Baker of New Bloomfield, Daniella DiLissio of New Bloomfield, Natalie Geesaman of New Bloomfield, Renee Martinez of New Bloomfield, Megan Pressler of New Bloomfield, Jared Shope of New Bloomfield, Phoenix Simpson of New Bloomfield, Elizabeth Walborn of New Bloomfield, Michelle Cramer of Newport, Nina Markle of Newport, Colm Maxey of Newport, Austin Neidigh of Newport, Johanna Pavelsich of Newport, Emily Peters of Newport, Laura Steele of Newport, Faith Wetzler of Newport, Kathrine Brown of Shermans Dale, Sabrina Simmon of Shermans Dale, Kaitlynn Smiley of Shermans Dale, Dylan Zeigler of Shermans Dale, Molly Chapman of Dillsburg, Lliam Hodgson of Dillsburg, Sydney Horvath of Dillsburg, Marc Hudson of Dillsburg, Kristian John of Dillsburg, Maxwell Keller of Dillsburg, Michael Kibler of Dillsburg, Carlee Kubistek of Dillsburg, Sami Lerew of Dillsburg, Taylor Mattias of Dillsburg, Haven Myers of Dillsburg, Kentucky Nelson of Dillsburg, Mason Sullivan of Dillsburg, Jonathan Whitcomb of Dillsburg, Ryan Yeager of Dillsburg