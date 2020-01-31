Dean's List for Feb. 1

You have free articles remaining.
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Wofford College: Lydia Estes of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Eastern Mennonite University: Julie Crouse of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Hamilton College: Jonathan Setzer of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Moravian College: Cole Dobyns of Carlisle, Ashley Rohrer of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Lehigh University: Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Allison Findley of Newburg, Devin Yeatter of Shippensburg, Andrew Roman of Enola, Alexander Radetsky of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Clairice Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at East Stroudsburg University: Cruz Manatt of Mechanicsburg, Austin Grimm of Dillsburg, Samantha Dunphy of Camp Hill, Quinn Bonney of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Victor Leitzel of Mechanicsburg, Matthew West of Shippensburg, Cheyenne John of Shippensburg, Lauren Eby of Dillsburg, Zachary Mansfield of New Cumberland, Madison Shughart of Carlisle, Jordan Hertz of Mechanicsburg, Maggie Jackson of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Susquehanna University: Chloe Acquaviva of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Auchey of Carlisle, Ryan Baker of Duncannon, Derek Borza of Camp Hill, Jacob Brenner of Carlisle, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Zachary Cline of Enola, Neo Clites of Carlisle, Taylor Ebersole of Dillsburg, Megan Emlet of New Cumberland, Margaret Fanelli of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Galliher of Duncannon, Eneida Giboyeaux of New Cumberland, Madeline Goodhart of Boiling Springs, Odessa Groninger of Liverpool, Connor Hamilton of Carlisle, Seamus Hanrahan of Enola, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Briana Heinly of Mechanicsburg, Carson Houtz of Duncannon, Hannah Houtz of Landisburg, Emily Kalinay of Boiling Springs, Shian Knouse of Newport, Olivia Krise of Enola, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Jackson Long of Camp Hill, Marissa Massare of Newville, Kaitlyn Masser of Duncannon, Angela McCarty of Dillsburg, Sophie Meadows of New Kingstown, Deborah Nace of Liverpool, Howard Rankine of Elliottsburg, Andrea Repetz of New Cumberland, Callie Rohrer of Duncannon, Katelyn Rudy of Mechanicsburg, Erica Sandell of Shippensburg, Molly Slater of Liverpool, Danielle Smith of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Toomey of Dillsburg, Alaina Walls of Camp Hill, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Brianna Watts of Duncannon, Nickolas Winters of Duncannon, Cameron Wolf of Carlisle, Corbin Worley of Duncannon, Morgan York of Newport, Molly Young of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the president's list at Mercer University: Emma Gilliam of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the president's list at Coastal Carolina University: Anthony Defrank of Mechanicsburg, Karis Hench of Mechanicsburg, Sydney Quartucci of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University: Hanna Cordle of Mechanicsburg, Paxton Masarocchia of Enola, Georgianna Mladenoff of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at McDaniel College: Cari Witherow of Camp Hill, Alyssa Swartz of Dillsburg, Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Aglaia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Olivia Hawkins of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg
- The following student received faculty honors at Trinity College: Caroline Killian of Marsyville
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Lincoln Memorial University: Addison Kirkpatrick of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list at the University of Delaware: Emma Bateman of Carlisle, Alex Closs of Carlisle, Ahlad Neti of Enola, Scott Benton of Mechanicsburg, Jonathan Barnes of Carlisle, Bridget Suhr of Mechanicsburg, Adam Balvanz of Enola, Cole Lazarus of Mechanicsburg, Rucha Wani of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Salomone of Dillsburg, Kasiana Brown of Camp Hill, Natasha Mauger of Camp Hill, Rebecca Harbert of Camp Hill, Megan Hess of Camp Hill, Margaret Dolbin of Enola, Joseph Kovach of Mechanicsburg, Allison Einig of Camp Hill, Collin Willard of Carlisle, Alex Landis of Camp Hill, Madeline Starling of Carlisle, Allison Neslund of Carlisle, Jacob Flenner of Camp Hill, Madeline Waring of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Myers of Shippensburg, Molly Young of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president's list at Clemson University: Garrett Beal of Shermans Dale, Samriddh Chaudhari of Mechanicsburg, Megan Sajer of Camp Hill, Madeline Wareham of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Wilkes University: Elizabeth Antes of Mount Holly Springs, Grace O'Toole of Loysville, Isaac Shenton of Shippensburg, Seth Turnage of Carlisle