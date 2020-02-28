Dean's List for Feb. 29

You have free articles remaining.
- The following students were named to the president's list at James Madison University: Kersten Wolf of Carlisle, Gabrielle Olofson of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at James Madison University: Madison White of Mechanicsburg, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Neslund of Carlisle, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Madeleine Bolton of Camp Hill, Sarah Brock of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean's list at Delaware Valley University: Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Albright College: Bailey Lehman of Carlisle, Paige Westra of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Geckle of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean's list at The Citadel: Devon Heisler of Mechanicsburg, Steven Resiginer of Millerstown
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Boston University: Sheila Phillips of Carlisle, Mckenna Damschroder of Mechanicsburg, Greer Jeffrey of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Rohde of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Millar of Dillsburg, Megan Kosman of Mechanicsburg, Grant Franko of Dillsburg, Tommy Delp of Boiling Springs, David Smith of Enola, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, David Patch of Mechanicsburg, Michael Smith of Enola, Michael Smith of Mechanicsburg, Nikita Fox of Camp Hill, Juho Choi of Mechanicsburg, Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Lyz Rider of Mechancisburg, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Bado of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list at York College: Hannah Potts of Mechanicsburg