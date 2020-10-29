COVID and colleges: Cumberland County's colleges and universities deal with economic impact of virus

COVID-19 and its associated disruptions, cancellations and costs have made their mark on the finances of the colleges and universities in Cumberland County.
“The unexpected disruption of COVID-19 has created significant financial challenges for Messiah, as I’m sure it has for colleges and universities across the U.S.,” said Carla E. Gross, executive director of marketing and communications/special assistant to the president for communication at Messiah University.
Like other schools, Dickinson College lost revenue in the spring when it sent students home due to the pandemic, and the college continues to see the loss of room and board revenue through the fall, Dickinson College President Margee Ensign said.
While many similar colleges and universities had to furlough or release employees early, Dickinson paid its employees through the end of June, though some have had to be furloughed since, Ensign said.
Both Dickinson College and Messiah University said canceling summer camps and programs — a part of the college financing picture often overlooked by the public — had significant repercussions.
“They provide an important source of funding for campus and we were not able to host any of that programming this summer,” Gross said. “Those provide an important revenue stream for colleges and universities when we’re not in session.”
Gap fillers
Ensign said that despite the hits to its income, Dickinson College has been sustained through the use of reserves and through donations from alumni who have provided funding to help with the emergency response, including assisting students with technology and with getting their belongings home when classes moved online. Other fundraising efforts have helped to fill gaps in the budget.
“I’m really confident we’ll get through this. We’ll come out of it stronger because we’re even more focused than we were before on our mission and values,” Ensign said.
“The largest impact for us has really been the cost of COVID,” Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter said.
Crews had to prepare the campus to mitigate the spread of the virus. The school also made sure that all students had the technology they needed to be able to attend classes remotely, including providing laptops and hotspots as necessary. Shippensburg also rented additional off-campus housing to make the population less dense in the residence halls.
“All of that has a tremendous cost to the university, but it is an absolutely necessary cost in order to … keep our community safe,” Carter said.
It also remains to be seen what the final cost to the schools will be in terms of enrollment and admissions.
Central Penn College President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said that though Central Penn has seen a 10% drop in student enrollment due to the pandemic, the number of students who dropped from full-time to part-time status is having a greater impact on the budget.
More than 90% of the college’s students work and 60% have children, Fedrizzi-Williams said. They’re helping their children with virtual schooling while possibly dealing with job losses, so they’re electing to take fewer credits.
“They’re balancing so much that they’re obviously trying to compensate in some way,” she said.
New applications
Shippensburg is already seeing a drop in applications for next year.
“We are seeing a COVID impact. We don’t know how that will play itself out later in the admissions cycle,” Carter said.
Support Local Journalism
Gross said it’s too early to know how the pandemic will affect admissions at Messiah, but students do not seem to be engaging in the college search process at the same pace as they had in the past.
Ensign said the enrollment team at Dickinson has been busy working with high school guidance counselors all over the country and the world, allowing them to reach more potential students and parents in the last five or six months than they could have reached in face-to-face visits. They’re still early in the admissions cycle, but the preliminary numbers look “very good,” she said.
“I’m really optimistic about enrollment because of these new ways of outreach and communication,” Ensign said.
Faced with a similar challenge, Messiah created an enhanced platform for virtual visits and offered opportunities to meet virtually with admissions, financial aid, faculty, students and athletic team coaches.
“It’s transformed the way we’re recruiting students,” Gross said. “That will be a benefit that will extend beyond COVID-19.”
Universities were already dealing with challenges — including a looming enrollment crisis — prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Carter said. During the pandemic, though, they have had the opportunity to refocus on their students in ways that will be beneficial in the future as education continues to be an equalizer and a way to provide mobility for families.
“The families we serve need this education now more than ever. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’re working as hard as we are to mitigate the virus,” Carter said.
Looking ahead
As the pandemic pushes forward, the colleges continue to adapt.
In the coming months, Central Penn will focus on its response to the economic effects of the pandemic, particularly for those who are unemployed or looking for a new job. The school will introduce more than a dozen short-term certificates in 2021.
“It’s so hard to picture what it’s going to be anywhere beyond a few months from now. If we can give people an added credential in six to nine months, we’re going to do that,” Fedrizzi-Williams said.
As far as the spring semester is concerned, she doesn’t expect any changes.
“We’ve been very lucky in terms of the protocols we’ve put in place working,” Fedrizzi-Williams said. “Our plan is to be in person for as much as we can.”
Ensign said a decision on Dickinson’s status for the spring semester is expected in the first week of November. It will take into consideration new research into COVID, requirements for testing, contact tracing plans and behavioral codes for students who will be on campus.
“Our goal is to do our very best to bring students back. Not sure how many yet, but we’ll make that announcement … in just a couple of weeks here,” she said.
Shippensburg already announced that it would return to campus in the spring with a similar plan to that which it enacted this fall.
“Of course, everything is subject to change. We think that unless things change dramatically, we have been successful this fall and we should be able to provide the same quality and standard of education in the spring,” Carter said.
Messiah University is working on plans for students to return in the spring. Currently, officials are surveying students to identify and remedy gaps in their approach to the pandemic for the spring semester.
But many of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be learned and will likely continue to shape the future of the schools.
“I believe that this global pandemic will transform higher education in ways that we did not expect or anticipate but in ways that will be genuine change for years to come,” Gross said.
Photos: Dickinson College 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.