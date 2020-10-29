COVID and colleges: Cumberland County's colleges and universities deal with economic impact of virus

“It’s so hard to picture what it’s going to be anywhere beyond a few months from now. If we can give people an added credential in six to nine months, we’re going to do that,” Fedrizzi-Williams said.

As far as the spring semester is concerned, she doesn’t expect any changes.

“We’ve been very lucky in terms of the protocols we’ve put in place working,” Fedrizzi-Williams said. “Our plan is to be in person for as much as we can.”

Ensign said a decision on Dickinson’s status for the spring semester is expected in the first week of November. It will take into consideration new research into COVID, requirements for testing, contact tracing plans and behavioral codes for students who will be on campus.

“Our goal is to do our very best to bring students back. Not sure how many yet, but we’ll make that announcement … in just a couple of weeks here,” she said.

Shippensburg already announced that it would return to campus in the spring with a similar plan to that which it enacted this fall.