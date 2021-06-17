Central Penn College asks county to backstop loan for nonprofit conversion

Central Penn College is asking the county to backstop debt that it plans to issue to convert the institution to a nonprofit, an arrangement that some county officials believe to be excessively risky.

The college presented the arrangement at Monday's county commissioners’ meeting, with the commissioners agreeing to advertise an authorizing ordinance, although this does not obligate them to actually vote the policy into law if not found prudent.

Central Penn College expects to issue between $16 million and $16.5 million in bonds through the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority to finance the restructuring of the college, which is a for-profit entity under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, into a nonprofit.

The industrial development authority, as a state-authorized finance agency, often issues bonds at favorable rates on behalf of entities that present a public good, although those entities retain liability for the repayments.

But the Central Penn College proposal goes a step further: If the college is unable to meet its repayment obligations, funds will be drawn out of a debt reserve account, which the county would be responsible for back-filling.

“Obviously the county accepts a degree of risk in the transaction,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.