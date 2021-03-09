CNC router helps Bubbler students learn woodworking hands-on remotely

COVID-19 has been a challenge for Connor Ronan to teach woodworking to Boiling Springs High School students.
The hands-on experience, so necessary to practice new skills, is difficult to achieve when the pandemic requires students to learn remotely from home three days a week.
So the timing was right for the South Middleton School District to purchase a CNC router for the technology education department. It arrived just before the start of the school year.
“This is something that I have been trying to get my whole career at South Middleton,” said Ronan, who teaches courses in woodworking technologies and architectural design.
Short for computer numerical control, the router can be programmed by students over the internet to cut a pattern or component from a piece of wood.
Ronan had his students download or design a logo for them to code the tool path for the router to follow. As a final step, he gave each student access to the classroom computer so that they could send the instructions directly to the router to complete the assignment.
“My students are taking these classes for the hands-on aspect,” Ronan said. “They are still getting this from home. Instead of doing paperwork or watching videos, they are actually producing something through the computer, which they can pick up and later finish at home.
“This particular technology is the industry standard,” he said of the router. “If a student wants to go into the industry to make cabinets, furniture or something like that, they are going to be using this.”
For years, his department has listed a CNC router as a request in the technology education budget. After numerous delays, the line-item was finally approved for purchase at a cost of about $19,000.
The router was partially funded by a $1,000 grant from the Bubbler Foundation and by fundraisers coordinated through the department.
The engineering teacher plans to have his students use the router to cut components to house a speaker system, Ronan said. A future project is in the works for students to produce signs backlit by LED lights. Each lesson with the router can incorporate a graphic design element.
