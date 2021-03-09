CNC router helps Bubbler students learn woodworking hands-on remotely

COVID-19 has been a challenge for Connor Ronan to teach woodworking to Boiling Springs High School students.

The hands-on experience, so necessary to practice new skills, is difficult to achieve when the pandemic requires students to learn remotely from home three days a week.

So the timing was right for the South Middleton School District to purchase a CNC router for the technology education department. It arrived just before the start of the school year.

“This is something that I have been trying to get my whole career at South Middleton,” said Ronan, who teaches courses in woodworking technologies and architectural design.

Short for computer numerical control, the router can be programmed by students over the internet to cut a pattern or component from a piece of wood.

Ronan had his students download or design a logo for them to code the tool path for the router to follow. As a final step, he gave each student access to the classroom computer so that they could send the instructions directly to the router to complete the assignment.

