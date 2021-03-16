Classroom days set to increase for grades 6-12 at Cumberland Valley School District

Cumberland Valley School District plans to increase in-person instruction days for students in grades 6-12 to four days per week by mid-April, with a remote option for students “not comfortable” with the change.

At a school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent David Christopher said face-to-face instruction time for grades 6-12 is tentatively scheduled to increase to four full days per week starting April 12 through the end of the current school year. Students would attend in-person classes for full day sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

However, secondary-level students who are “not comfortable” with returning in-person to the classroom four days per week next month will have the option to use remote instruction for the remainder of the year, district officials said Monday.

School director Michelle Nestor, who represents Hampden Township, said a concerned parent already asked her if that option would be available to students uncomfortable with the plan.

An informational video with further details about the change will be distributed to district parents this week, Christopher said Monday. The school board will hear an update about the plan when it meets on April 6.

