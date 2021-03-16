Classroom days set to increase for grades 6-12 at Cumberland Valley School District

Cumberland Valley School District plans to increase in-person instruction days for students in grades 6-12 to four days per week by mid-April, with a remote option for students “not comfortable” with the change.
At a school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent David Christopher said face-to-face instruction time for grades 6-12 is tentatively scheduled to increase to four full days per week starting April 12 through the end of the current school year. Students would attend in-person classes for full day sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
However, secondary-level students who are “not comfortable” with returning in-person to the classroom four days per week next month will have the option to use remote instruction for the remainder of the year, district officials said Monday.
School director Michelle Nestor, who represents Hampden Township, said a concerned parent already asked her if that option would be available to students uncomfortable with the plan.
An informational video with further details about the change will be distributed to district parents this week, Christopher said Monday. The school board will hear an update about the plan when it meets on April 6.
“We’re doing this to try to get ready for next fall and to make sure our seniors are ready for graduation. We also hope to use this as a way to gauge our enrollment next year for CVVA (Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy),” Christopher said.
A K-12 cyber school run by the district and staffed by district instructors was initiated this year as an alternative to classroom instruction during the pandemic and possibly beyond. Last summer, 2,900 district students enrolled in the CV Virtual Academy for 2020-21, exceeding administrators’ expectation of 1,500.
Secondary level students opting for traditional instruction this year have alternated each week between two days of face-to-face instruction and two days of remote instruction in assigned group sections. Original plans indicated that students would be grouped into classes of 20 or less.
CV’s elementary-level students this year attend face-to-face classes five days per week, but start and end times alternate between buildings to provide each bus run with enough space for students to social distance. However, the operation also forced the district to reduce student support and special activities available at the elementary level this year to ensure the availability of certified staff teaching classes of less than 20.
Last month, Cumberland Valley School Board approved a 2021-22 district calendar “based on the assumption” that schools will re-open next year with daily face-to-face instruction at all grades. “Normal won’t be normal (here) until the fall,” Christopher said Monday.
In a written public comment submitted for Monday’s board meeting, district parent Mary Garton said she’s “very concerned about the proposed plan for all in-person middle school students to return to classes four days (per week).”
“I would like the school board and the district to be fully transparent about how CV will be adhering to the 6 feet spacing guidelines as issued by the CDC, the number of students who will be in each class, and the policies and procedures for quarantine. The reason that school transmission has been so low up until this point is due to the fact that there are small class sizes. However, once 30-plus students are in a classroom, the risk for exposure dramatically increases due to the lack of adequate spacing,” Garton said.
Parent Kevin Steinkamp wrote to the board, “This is a terrible idea, why would you disrupt the normalcy in people's lives and adjust the secondary students' schedules? … People's lives have been reorganized around the new school schedules; families know they can count on their HS students being home on their virtual days.”