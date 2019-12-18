Class sizes have reached such a crisis level at Bellaire Elementary School that parents may consider organizing themselves to advocate for change, the mother of a third-grade student told the Carlisle Area School Board last week.
“The students are greatly suffering,” Anna Basom said. “Some of the really good teachers are managing under a load that is very unreasonable. Some of the teachers who are not as good have cracked.
“I don’t feel it is acceptable for the children,” she said. “I don’t feel it is acceptable to the teachers. The classrooms are around 26 and 27 [students] for the third grade, which I don’t really feel is reasonable.”
Board President Paula Bussard said the board gets classroom enrollment data every month. “We are very cognizant of the challenges at some of the elementary schools,” Bussard said. “We have a committee districtwide that is looking at ways to address it. It’s not always a quick or easy fix.”
District administrators have had conversations with Basom prior to the board meeting Thursday, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. She had no further comment on Basom’s concerns.
During a budget and finance committee meeting on Dec. 5, board member Deborah Sweaney expressed concern over equity across the district school buildings. “Some of our classrooms are very full,” Sweaney said. “Our class sizes are very large.”
Issues of equity came up before in board discussions along with the prospect that changes could require hiring additional teachers, Sweaney said on Dec. 5. “I do think we need to look at some of the class sizes. I don’t have the answers. That’s not my job. My job is to make sure all of our children have opportunities.”
Basom told the board on Thursday that she knows the majority of the third-graders at Bellaire from kindergarten to the current school year. She focused her comments on the makeup of the students in her son’s classroom.
“If you had 27 students who were midrange — no problem, no challenge, no nothing — you would be fine,” Basom said. But there are only 12 to 15 students who are midrange in that classroom, she said.
About five students in the classroom have behavioral issues and learning disabilities that require more resources than what the school has provided, Basom said. She said this draws away the attention of teachers who have to cope with circumstances they shouldn’t have to deal with.
Another five to six students in the classroom are excelling academically and are “above the pack,” Basom said. “They are as challenging for the teachers as the ones with the behavioral issues. If you are doing your job and engaging the students, you can’t pull half the kids back to keep up with everyone. The good teachers are challenging those kids and creating more work for themselves. Between those two areas I feel that a lot are slipping through the cracks even for the teachers who are phenomenal and working really hard.
“I am seeing teachers losing patience and saying things that they shouldn’t be saying,” Basom said. “I am hearing yelling inside of a classroom.” She said there have times when her son has been asked to close the classroom door to shut out the noise of another teacher yelling at students.
“It’s a really bad situation,” Basom said, adding that a friend’s child that has missed six days of schools because classrooms conditions are horrible.
Basom said she has spoken with the building principal and with Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend but she can’t seem to get an answer that the situation would improve.
“We are looking to get reassurances that things are going to change before this goes into crisis mode,” Basom said. If we don’t get that reassurance, we are looking to organize ourselves to advocate for that. The parents have come together. It’s not going to be negotiable. We are not going to do this again next year.”