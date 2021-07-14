Change in grades: Families in Pa. have until Thursday to request a repeat of a grade level in their school district

Families have until this Thursday to file paperwork with their school district requesting that their student repeat a grade out of concern for learning loss due to COVID-19.

On June 30, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Act 66 that allows a repeat, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.

As of Tuesday morning, South Middleton School District has received about four requests from families evenly split between elementary and secondary students.

“We have to honor them,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said of the requests. “We want all students to be successful and to meet their potential. If there is a family or student that believes that did not occur in the past 18 months, we would like to offer that opportunity for them to meet that potential.”

There are important considerations for families to weigh before making the decision to have a student repeat a grade, Strine said. “Sometimes, there’s a stigma attached to it.”

Research has also documented drawbacks for students who don’t move on with their peers, Strine said. “Things get complicated when you get to the secondary level. Credits determine where you are at in sequence.”