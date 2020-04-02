Central Penn College offering free online classes to community members

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As residents across the state adhere to Gov. Tom Wolf's order to stay at home through at least April 30, Central Penn College said it wants to offer those stuck at home with an opportunity to learn something new.

The college on Thursday announced it is offering 40 non-credit courses that community members can take online, at no cost, during the spring term.

Participants can choose from a variety of subjects, including business, health care, criminal justice, information technology, accounting, legal studies and math.

“During this period of uncertainty, we want to do our part. These free classes may spark an interest, lead to a potential career change in the future or just provide a productive diversion,” said Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of the college.

The online classes can be done at a person's own pace, and students can earn a certificate of completion if they choose to participate in online discussions and complete reading assignments.

“For those who just want to check out an online class to familiarize themselves with this technology, that’s fine, too,” said Fedrizzi-Williams. “This is a no-pressure way to learn about online classes, about what Central Penn offers, and gain knowledge about a new subject.”

The spring terms begins Monday, and the final day to sign up is April 10. Community members can sign up at www.centralpenn.edu/learn.