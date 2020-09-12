Central Penn College holds virtual commencement for 2020 graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Months after the conclusion of the 2019-2020 academic year, Central Penn College on Saturday was able to hold a virtual commencement featuring remarks from college president Linda Fedrizzi-Williams and from students.

In her opening remarks, Fedrizzi-Williams addressed the unprecedented nature of this year’s event: “I know this is not the commencement you envisioned ... wherever you are viewing this virtual ceremony, I hope you are surrounded by people you love, people who helped you reach this moment of achievement.”

The one-hour event was streamed on the college's website for the 420 graduating students, who finished their school year in June. Many of the students opted to submit photos and/or short videos, which were included in the ceremony.

“We are navigating uncertain times and facing global challenges on multiple levels, which is all the more reason why we need to push our fear of failure aside and move forward,” Valedictorian Heather Rudy said during the ceremony. Rudy earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.