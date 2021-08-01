Carlisle4Kids ready to supply school needs for 2021

Local residents have until Aug. 6 to register their children to receive free school supplies through the Carlisle4Kids program.
Registration can be done online at www.projectSHAREpa.org. Those unable to register online can call 717-249-7773 or the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County at 717-243-4805.
Supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St., in Carlisle. Only registered students in grades K-12 and Head Start students, age 4 and 5, are eligible to receive supplies packed into backpacks by community volunteers.
In past years, supplies have been collected through the annual Fill the Bus event at the Walmart store in Carlisle. However, due to pandemic precautions, organizers are asking the community for monetary donations so that supplies can be purchased at bulk discounts by Project SHARE of Carlisle.
This approach can stretch community funds further. There is still time for local residents to help offset the costs of backpacks and supplies by visiting www.uwcarlisle.org/fill-the-bus.
While the majority of the families served last year were from the greater Carlisle area, seven school districts and home-schooled students attended the 2020 Carlisle4Kids drive-thru event.
The program is coordinated and guided by a partnership of the United Way and Project SHARE working in collaboration with local school districts, businesses, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers.
“With schools reopening and kids returning to the classroom, many parents face a financial hurdle as they struggle with the decision to purchase school supplies or necessities for their families,” said Lucy Suter Zander, United Way executive director. “Carlisle4Kids eases their financial burden and enables working families to redirect the money they would have spent on school supplies to essential purchases like food and rent.”
“We are pleased to once again work with our community partners to make this year’s Carlisle4Kids event a success,” said Bob Weed, chief executive officer of Project SHARE. “Sharing in these type of events is a critical part of our vision of Nourishing our Community ... Awakening Hope.”
