Carlisle4Kids ready to supply school needs for 2021

Local residents have until Aug. 6 to register their children to receive free school supplies through the Carlisle4Kids program.

Registration can be done online at www.projectSHAREpa.org. Those unable to register online can call 717-249-7773 or the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County at 717-243-4805.

Supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St., in Carlisle. Only registered students in grades K-12 and Head Start students, age 4 and 5, are eligible to receive supplies packed into backpacks by community volunteers.

In past years, supplies have been collected through the annual Fill the Bus event at the Walmart store in Carlisle. However, due to pandemic precautions, organizers are asking the community for monetary donations so that supplies can be purchased at bulk discounts by Project SHARE of Carlisle.

This approach can stretch community funds further. There is still time for local residents to help offset the costs of backpacks and supplies by visiting www.uwcarlisle.org/fill-the-bus.