Carlisle Virtual Academy enrollment surges from 15 to 758 students

“We are adjusting to a new model,” Gogoj told board members during the meeting. “It has been six months since we closed school in March. That feels like a long time, but it has been an incredibly fast turnaround to build an entirely new way of educating students.

“Every course, unit, lesson, activity, assignment and assessment — everything had to be reconsidered and revamped,” Gogoj said. “Nothing has been untouched in some way by our new procedures. We are up to that challenge. It remains a high priority for us.”

Much of the discussion during the meeting focused on the enrollment surge in the Carlisle Virtual Academy, the district’s in-house cyber school program.

“The academy was originally created to allow students to enroll in courses they could not schedule during the regular school day due to time constraints,” said Stephanie Douglas, district director of digital learning and technology. The academy also offered students credit recovery options and the ability to take courses that the district did not offer in its traditional curriculum, she said.