Carlisle Virtual Academy enrollment surges from 15 to 758 students

The aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in almost 1,000 fewer students attending in-person classes at Carlisle area schools this past September compared to September 2019, district administrators told school board members at a recent meeting.
The most dramatic shift involved a surge in enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy from about 15 students at the start of the 2019-20 school year to about 758 students at the start of the current school year, said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction.
An enrollment chart, presented at the meeting, showed a slight year-over-year decrease in the total number of school-aged children living within the four municipalities served by the Carlisle Area School District — Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs boroughs and Dickinson and North Middleton townships.
Last September, the district had a population of about 5,762 school-aged children compared to population of about 5,700 children last month. The figures Gogoj provided to the board were from mid-September.
Of the 5,700 children in the district, about 4,237 attended district schools this September compared to 5,220 in September 2019. This represents a decrease of about 983 students.
Aside from the surge in CVA enrollment, there were enrollment increases in other categories. Home-schooled students went from 144 students last September to 213 students this September, a gain of about 69 students.
The number of school-aged children who have left Carlisle Area School District to attend a cyber charter school went from about 125 students last September to about 212 students this Septembe, a shift of about 87 students.
Lastly, there has been a slight increase in the number of school-aged children within the Carlisle area that attend a private or parochial school — from about 258 students last September to 280 students this September.
Just over six months ago, in mid-March, the COVID-19 outbreak forced school closures across Pennsylvania. Carlisle and other districts statewide had to scramble to develop online remote instruction programs to finish the 2019-20 school year.
Carlisle used the summer to develop a continuum of instructional delivery methods that range from fully remote to fully in-person and included hybrid options that combine elements of both. The idea is to provide flexibility in response to the virus.
Carlisle started the current year in Tier Two where students in Group A attend school for in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Group B attend school for in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. Students receive remote instruction on the days they are not in the building, including Wednesdays when all the buildings within the district are closed down for cleaning and disinfection.
“We are adjusting to a new model,” Gogoj told board members during the meeting. “It has been six months since we closed school in March. That feels like a long time, but it has been an incredibly fast turnaround to build an entirely new way of educating students.
“Every course, unit, lesson, activity, assignment and assessment — everything had to be reconsidered and revamped,” Gogoj said. “Nothing has been untouched in some way by our new procedures. We are up to that challenge. It remains a high priority for us.”
Much of the discussion during the meeting focused on the enrollment surge in the Carlisle Virtual Academy, the district’s in-house cyber school program.
“The academy was originally created to allow students to enroll in courses they could not schedule during the regular school day due to time constraints,” said Stephanie Douglas, district director of digital learning and technology. The academy also offered students credit recovery options and the ability to take courses that the district did not offer in its traditional curriculum, she said.
Gradually, CVA expanded to include students who wanted a completely cyber option that stayed within the school district, Douglas said. “Earlier this summer, we started advertising the CVA program much heavier in light of the pandemic. Inquiries and enrollment reached unprecedented numbers.
As of mid-September, 13% of district students are enrolled in the virtual academy compared to less than 1% a year ago, Douglas said. Of the 758 students, 352 are at the elementary school level, 230 are at the high school level and 178 are middle schoolers with the Wilson building having a higher participation rate than the Lamberton building.
District administrators expect some flux in the enrollment numbers. “We have seen about a dozen students chose to come back for face-to-face school,” Douglas said. Last year, CVA enrollment started out at about 15 students before increasing to 45 to 50 students during some months of 2019-20.
“I doubt CVA will ever go back to the way it was before,” Douglas said. Instead, the plan is to expand the amount of content at the elementary and middle school levels that is developed and taught by Carlisle school district faculty members.
Carlisle also plans to seek out opportunities to collaborate with neighboring school districts facing similar needs, Douglas said. “Sometimes, we work better together.”
