Carlisle teachers use pandemic as learning tool

Carlisle area students were graded on a different kind of curve this spring as COVID-19 forced the local school district to pivot suddenly from in-person to online instruction.

The statewide strategy to flatten the rate of infection brought with it opportunities for local teachers to use the pandemic as the backdrop for teachable moments not included in the original lesson plan.

“We really emphasize the concept of relevance in our curriculum,” said Michael Gogoj, a former social studies teacher and current director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District.

“We want our students to connect to the world outside our walls,” he said. “That’s the whole point of an education. I’m excited to see how our teachers seized the opportunity to bring this global event into their teaching. That’s what we should be doing more in education.”

In English classes, across all grade levels, students were asked to keep journals to reflect on how COVID-19 is impacting them, Gogoj said. They were encouraged to jot down their feelings and experiences.

Turning to math, there were lessons on how to analyze medical statistics and solve algebra problems connected with social distancing.