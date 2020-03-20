Carlisle teachers and staff post videos to reconnect with students

Sherry Mann must have figured her students were feeling cooped up by circumstances beyond their control.
So she went to the experts — her trio of backyard hens — to turn a social disconnect into a teachable moment on what it’s like to raise chickens.
A fifth-grade teacher at Hamilton Elementary School, Mann is one of several members of the Carlisle Area Education Association to post a video on a public Facebook page.
“The feedback has been exclusively positive,” said Ellie Park, the union president and an English teacher at Carlisle High School. “It all happened really fast.”
Thursday, March 12, was the last day teachers had students in class. That Friday was a scheduled in-service day with the expectation that classes would resume this past Monday.
The teachers didn’t know that Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday was going to order a mandatory shutdown of all public schools for at least two weeks, Park said. That caught union members unprepared for an unexpected send-off. There was no time for closure on the closure.
Usually, before a prolonged break like Christmas or summer vacation, teachers wish their students well to reassure them, Park said, adding that not all students come from stable homes with strong support networks. “We tell them that we are thinking of them, that we love them, that we have your back.”
The teachers missed that face time and wanted to reconnect with students. They sent emails to Park asking what could be done to bridge the social distancing necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus.
“I have this great position of authority within the association,” Park said. “I’m known throughout the union for my crazy ideas.” Feeling inspired, she met with the CAEA communications committee and suggested starting a public Facebook page featuring videos from union members.
It seemed a long shot at first. The goal was to have the page go live on Monday morning, the first day without school. Committee members had 24 hours to get the word out and to set up a platform that included an online sign-up sheet with time slots and a drop box for the videos.
“We wanted to show the students we were right in there with you in this mess. You’re not alone,” Park said. She sent an email to union members inviting them to take up the challenge.
“Each day of the break, we are hoping to post 3 videos to the Facebook page: one from an elementary member, one from a middle school member, and one from a high school member,” the email reads. “These videos would be for our students — something to help them continue to get ‘face time’ with us and keep them connected to us while on hiatus.”
Park included suggestions such as a “bedtime story,” a live performance, a book review, a science experiment, a lesson in the arts, a demonstration of a cool talent or something silly the teacher does in the classroom.
What came first?
Sherry Mann combined footage of a video tour of her backyard chicken coop with a cartoon clip of Foghorn Leghorn to explain what the birds eat and how they behave. Her video starred the hens Agnes, Maude and Dark Fang.
Elizabeth Felix focused instead on the egg. A science teacher at Lamberton Middle School, she challenged her viewers to build a capsule that could keep an egg from cracking after falling from a height. Students had one hour to design and build a capsule no larger than a shoebox using recyclable materials found at home. Her own children demonstrated.
Erin Hughes, a counselor at Lamberton, produced several videos that lead students on daily mindfulness activities designed to keep them calm and ease anxiety. The activities have included breathing exercises, progressive relaxation and having the students draw an emotion map using different colors of markers, crayons or pencils to describe what they are feeling.
High school biology teacher James Wilkinson performed an original song on guitar while Mallory Wood, a second-grade teacher at Bellaire Elementary School, led viewers through a set of four exercises. A frequent guest on the page so far has been a mystery teacher dressed as the school mascot. There are photos of the Secret Bison participating in everyday activities along with a video that challenges viewers to guess brain teasers.
Administrators have joined in by producing videos of their own. For St. Patrick’s Day, Jeffrey Bell, principal at Bellaire, challenged his students to build a better leprechaun trap using everyday household items. Twelfth-grade principal Cynthia Lupold continued her daily ritual of telling cheesy jokes, only to a video camera and not to students at lunch in the cafeteria.
School board president Paula Bussard looks forward to the daily postings that come over her Facebook feed. “I’ve liked them all,” Bussard said. “The videos bring a smile to my face and brighten up my day. In tough times, taking care of the human spirit is important.”
“They all have a lot of heart behind them,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said of the videos. “We couldn’t be more proud of our teachers and staff who produce amazing videos for our students and families to keep them engaged and connected to education as much as possible.”
Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction, said the videos show what is possible when people come together in a crisis.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.