Carlisle teachers and staff post videos to reconnect with students

The teachers missed that face time and wanted to reconnect with students. They sent emails to Park asking what could be done to bridge the social distancing necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have this great position of authority within the association,” Park said. “I’m known throughout the union for my crazy ideas.” Feeling inspired, she met with the CAEA communications committee and suggested starting a public Facebook page featuring videos from union members.

It seemed a long shot at first. The goal was to have the page go live on Monday morning, the first day without school. Committee members had 24 hours to get the word out and to set up a platform that included an online sign-up sheet with time slots and a drop box for the videos.

“We wanted to show the students we were right in there with you in this mess. You’re not alone,” Park said. She sent an email to union members inviting them to take up the challenge.

“Each day of the break, we are hoping to post 3 videos to the Facebook page: one from an elementary member, one from a middle school member, and one from a high school member,” the email reads. “These videos would be for our students — something to help them continue to get ‘face time’ with us and keep them connected to us while on hiatus.”