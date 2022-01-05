Carlisle teacher: History of Jan 6 needs to be taught in school

The way in which educators frame the discussion will be extremely important in teaching students how to interpret for themselves what happened last Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

That was the assessment Tuesday by Kevin Wagner, a high school history teacher and social studies program chair for the Carlisle Area School District.

“Words matter,” Wagner said. “The vocabulary can make it very divisive. So setting up the norms is very important when you are framing a classroom discussion.”

For Wagner, there can be no doubt the Jan. 6 insurrection should be taught in American schools no matter if the classroom is in a red state, blue state or purple state.

“It’s an event in history,” Wagner said. “Personally, I know of no other time where a building, especially the Capitol, was taken over by an individual group of people. The only closest thing would be the War of 1812.”

During that conflict, the legislative branch was spared, but the White House, the executive mansion, was set on fire by the invading British Army.

“We see the Capitol as a symbol of democracy,” Wagner said. “The fact that symbol was violated in such a horrific manner makes it very important. You can draw parallels on why we teach about 9/11. The twin towers were a symbol of economic strength, global power.”

What students are learning about the insurrection may depend on where they live, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Teachers are now left to decide how or whether to instruct their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division. And the lessons sometimes vary based on whether they are in a red state or a blue state.

In Carlisle, Wagner has made his position clear. He doesn’t think that location should matter in the teaching of relevant history. Following the insurrection last year, he was among the Carlisle teachers who received an email from district administrators urging educators to be mindful about the conversation nationwide as well as careful in their approach to any classroom discussion about the insurrection.

For part of January 2021, Carlisle teachers from across a variety of subject areas wanted to encourage students to talk about the insurrection, Wagner said. Since then, educators nationwide have realized that social studies teachers should take the lead, he said.

“This is what we are trained for,” Wagner said. “This is the type of thing that we understand in terms of the best way to approach a conversation.”

Talking to students

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has been no directive issued from central office administrators to Carlisle teachers regarding how to approach the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I haven’t had my teachers vocalize any concerns to me,” Wagner said. “I’ve not gotten any questions or concerns from parents or the community through email, telephone or otherwise.”

In the lead-up to this Thursday, the biggest concern among colleagues in professional groups and online social media is how best to frame discussion of the first anniversary.

“We have a lot of tools in our toolbox to help us do that,” Wagner said. He mentioned “Learning for Justice,” an educational format developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In the hours after the riot, Facing History and Ourselves, a nonprofit that helps teachers with difficult lessons on subjects like the Holocaust, offered tips on how to broach the topic of the insurrection with students, the Associated Press reported.

Within 18 hours of publication, it had 100,000 page views, a level of interest that Abby Weiss, who oversees development of the nonprofit’s teaching tools, said was unlike anything the group has seen before.

In the year that has followed, Weiss said, Republican lawmakers and governors in many states have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law.

“Teachers are anxious," she said. “On the face of it, if you read the laws, they’re quite vague and, you know, hard to know actually what’s permissible and what isn't."

Racial discussions are hard to avoid when discussing the riot because white supremacists were among those descending on the halls of power, said Jinnie Spiegler, director of curriculum and training for the Anti-Defamation League. She said the group is concerned that the insurrection could be used as a recruitment tool and wrote a newly released guide to help teachers and parents combat those radicalization efforts.

“To talk about white supremacy, to talk about white supremacist extremists, to talk about their racist Confederate flag, it’s fraught for so many reasons," Spiegler said.

Anton Schulzki, the president of the National Council for the Social Studies, said students are often the ones bringing up the racial issues. Last year, he was just moments into discussing what happened when one of his honors students at William J. Palmer High School in Colorado Springs said, “’You know, if those rioters were all Black, they’d all be arrested by now."

Since then, three conservative school board candidates won seats on the school board where Schulzki teaches, and the district dissolved its equity leadership team. He is covered by a contract that offers academic freedom protections, and has discussed the riot periodically over the past year.

The biggest fear for Paula Davis, a middle school special education teacher in a rural central Indiana district, is that the discussion about what happened could be used by teachers with a political agenda to indoctrinate students. She won't discuss Jan. 6 in her classroom; her focus is math and English.

“I think it’s extremely important that any teacher that is addressing that topic does so from an unbiased perspective," said Davis, a regional chapter chair for Moms for Liberty, a group whose members have protested mask and vaccine mandates and critical race theory. “If it cannot be done without bias, then it should not be done."

But there is no way Dylan Huisken will avoid the topic in his middle school classroom in the Missoula, Montana, area town of Bonner. He plans to use the anniversary to teach his students to use their voice constructively by doing things like writing to lawmakers.

“Not addressing the attack," Huisken said, “is to suggest that the civic ideals we teach exist in a vacuum and don’t have any real-world application, that civic knowledge is mere trivia.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.