Carlisle superintendent Spielbauer prepares for transition to New Story Schools and River Rock Academy

For Christina Spielbauer, the greatest lesson to carry over from her time leading the Carlisle Area School District is the value of forming relationships in service to students.

The North Middleton Township woman will step down as superintendent effective Dec. 31. Three days later, she will start her new job as senior vice president in charge of education at all Pennsylvania locations of New Story schools and River Rock Academy.

“The last 22-plus years have been an incredible opportunity for me to grow and develop who I am as an educator and leader,” Spielbauer said. “I will miss most the relationships I’ve developed with the board of directors, the administrative team, teachers, staff and students.”

As Spielbauer steps down, she said she is optimistic about the future of a school district where she has spent most of her career. “I believe Carlisle will continue to thrive and grow,” she said. “I know it will thrive because the staff is the heartbeat of the district and we have an amazing staff who will continue the great work we are doing.”

The child of a military family, Spielbauer first came to the area when her father was a student at the Army War College and continued on as a faculty member.

A graduate of Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Spielbauer earned a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary and special education before becoming a learning support teacher and homebound instructor for Carlisle school district in 1998.

She was a teacher for Carlisle for four and a half years before becoming assistant principal at Wilson Middle School for two and a half years. Spielbauer then worked as the assistant director for special education at Northeastern School District in York County for almost two years before returning to Carlisle as its director of special education for three years.

During that time, Spielbauer earned a master’s degree in educational leadership along with a superintendent’s letter of eligibility from Shippensburg University. She also participated in a doctoral study program at Widener University.

Prior to her appointment as superintendent in June 2017, Spielbauer was assistant superintendent under John Friend, who retired from public education later that summer.

“I did not apply for the job,” Spielbauer said about the vice president position. “I was approached about the opportunity. It gives me a chance to get back to what I am passionate about, which is special needs and at-risk youth.”

As an executive, she will oversee the education programs at 16 New Story School campuses and nine River Rock Academy campuses throughout Pennsylvania.

Spielbauer will have her office at the New Story School location at 346 York Road in South Middleton Township. She will continue to reside in North Middleton Township.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

