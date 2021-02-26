Carlisle superintendent details plan to transition K-2 students in person four days a week

Carlisle Area School District will do its utmost to keep classrooms intact as it works to finalize the logistics of switching kindergarten through grade 2 students to four days a week of in-person instruction starting March 15.
That was the word Wednesday from Superintendent Christina Spielbauer who detailed a plan that would impact 800 to 900 children enrolled in seven elementary schools across the district.
Ideally, the district will keep students in the same classroom space that they are accustomed to, Spielbauer said. As much as possible, district administrators will avoid splitting up large classes into smaller classes to reduce the number of students per room, she said.
“Students and teachers have developed a relationship and a rapport,” Spielbauer said. Rather than disrupt that connection, administrators may have to resort to the alternative of moving a large class into a larger space so that people have more room to spread out and socially distance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Administrators have identified space within each building not previously used for classroom instruction, such as gymnasiums, libraries and multipurpose rooms.
Where necessary, additional support and supervision will be provided to larger classes, Spielbauer said. This may require the district to hire more staff or to reassign workers.
K-2 focus
Recently, the district surveyed parents of K-2 students to determine how many families plan to send their children to in-person instruction four days a week. Other options include enrollment in the Carlisle virtual academy.
District administrators will analyze survey results in determining the final configuration of K-2 classrooms, Spielbauer said. The plan is to communicate with families each week leading up to the March 15 transition, she said. Aside from K-2 students, the district will transition English Language Learners and special needs students to the four-day-a-week in-person schedule.
An update on the K-2 initiative is on the agenda for discussion at the next meeting of the school board education committee scheduled for 7 p.m. March 4. All board meetings are held virtually due to COVID-19.
Part of the reason for the K-2 focus is a push on school districts by the state departments of education and health to get the youngest and neediest students back into the classroom first, Speilbauer said. “They are not independent learners. They are really developing their reading and school readiness skills.”
Putting the emphasis on K-2 also gives Carlisle the opportunity to work with a smaller group of students, evaluate the results and then decide whether to bring in the older grades for more days of in-person instruction.
More students
Currently, the district operates under a Tier Two hybrid learning model where all students in grades K-12 attend in-person classroom instruction two days a week and stay home for remote instruction three days a week.
Like many districts, Carlisle divided the student body of each building into two groups that alternate their in-person instructional days. One goal of this approach was to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of students per day in the building. This helps to facilitate social distancing within each classroom.
Transitioning K-2 students to classroom instruction Monday through Thursday would bring the two groups back together again for those particular grades. This would increase the number of students in each K-2 classroom making it difficult for the district to maintain the six feet of optimal distance between individuals, Spielbauer said.
State guidelines call for six feet of separation where possible, opening the door to closer distances if safeguards are put into place, she said. Using COVID relief money, Carlisle purchased barriers to position between desks where necessary.
“We will continue with face masks and hand washing,” Spielbauer said. “We will try to minimize the number of people who are interacting with each class to the best of our ability.”
There are some schools within the district where teachers in art, music and physical education visit each classroom instead of having the students go to different locations within the building. This is done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing the circulation of students within the hallways. That practice will continue along with having students eat lunch in their classrooms.
Limited space
One challenge for Carlisle is that older school buildings tend to have smaller classrooms. Square footage is a major consideration in deciding how to socially distance students and teachers.
Six of the seven elementary schools within the district are over 60 years old. Though most have been renovated and some expanded, the majority of classrooms in those older buildings are smaller than the classrooms in the newest building, Bellaire Elementary School, which dates from 2005.
Built in 1936, LeTort is the oldest elementary school in the district, Spielbauer said. “Crestview, Mount Holly and North Dickinson were originally built in 1955. Hamilton and Mooreland were built in 1958.”
In recent years, elementary class sizes have ranged from 14 to 25 students per classroom, with most being 18 to 20 students, Spielbauer said. Pre-COVID, class sizes were manageable within each classroom with room to spare in many cases.
In preparing for a school year with COVID-19, district maintenance staff removed all the extra desks and furniture from each classroom to free up space for individuals to spread out.
Some schools were able to store this extra furniture within their building, Spielbauer said. Other schools are using storage pods. Some of the extra furniture is being stored at a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation building that the district purchased years ago and converted into a maintenance facility and supply warehouse.
Administrators are working on a plan to modify the bus routes to accommodate the expected increase in K-2 students, Spielbauer said. “I’m sure there will be families who opt not to send their student on a bus.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.