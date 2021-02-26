Carlisle superintendent details plan to transition K-2 students in person four days a week

There are some schools within the district where teachers in art, music and physical education visit each classroom instead of having the students go to different locations within the building. This is done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing the circulation of students within the hallways. That practice will continue along with having students eat lunch in their classrooms.

Limited space

One challenge for Carlisle is that older school buildings tend to have smaller classrooms. Square footage is a major consideration in deciding how to socially distance students and teachers.

Six of the seven elementary schools within the district are over 60 years old. Though most have been renovated and some expanded, the majority of classrooms in those older buildings are smaller than the classrooms in the newest building, Bellaire Elementary School, which dates from 2005.

Built in 1936, LeTort is the oldest elementary school in the district, Spielbauer said. “Crestview, Mount Holly and North Dickinson were originally built in 1955. Hamilton and Mooreland were built in 1958.”