Carlisle students prepare to stage spring musical amid COVID

From taking part in competitive singing to community theater, Kirsten Weirich practically lives on a stage.

But just like it did for student athletes last school year, COVID-19 cut short the opportunities at school and beyond and Weirich watched her upperclassmen move on without that one last spring musical.

A senior herself now, Kirsten, 17, is thankful she gets to take a proper bow from the Carlisle High School stage next weekend.

“I’m just really grateful to do it this year,” she said.

She’ll also be tackling a musical that she’s wanted to perform in ever since she saw it on stage at the Carlisle Theatre. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a Broadway musical comedy that premiered to critical acclaim in April 2005 and features a quirky group of children vying to be the spelling bee champion.

Kirsten plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre — her last name a combination of both her fathers’ surnames — which is her first major high school stage role after participating in the ensemble in “Grease” and playing a murderess in “Chicago” in the previous two Carlisle musicals. The role affords her the chance to create her own monologue and play a character much younger than herself.

“I auditioned for the role, so it worked out for me,” she said and laughed. “I’m having a lot of fun with this. We’re playing 9- to 10-year-olds, and we get to ad-lib and act goofy and childish.”

Ad-libbing on stage won’t be anything new for Aedan Shevlin, 16. The sophomore is a member of the comedy improv troupe Wingin’ It, and even though this will be his first high school musical he also has experience from Lamberton Middle School to draw on as the male lead in its production of “Legally Blonde.”

“Wingin’ It does help,” he said. “Because of that, I have experience just improvising.”

Aedan and Kirsten also consider themselves lucky compared to the rest of the cast: the words they have to spell in the show are significantly easier.

“I got really easy words,” said Aedan, who plays Leaf Coneybear. “They’re all South American rodents.”

The actors on stage won’t be the only ones who aim to spell words correctly. Audience participation is another new element for everyone involved in the show. Dress rehearsal this coming week before the premiere Feb. 25 will help determine how well that will go when the show opens.

The school’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” runs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 at the McGowan Auditorium at the high school.

For a one-act musical with only nine characters, director Dan Schade said it was still a considerable undertaking for the students. Unlike previous years, a change in production this year meant the students didn’t get started with rehearsal for the upcoming show until after the winter break.

“They’ve basically put this show together in six weeks,” he said. “There’s a lot of responsibility on these kids.”

Unlike other high school musical productions, the songbook for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” doesn’t have a high school version, which means the students are singing notes and harmony meant for Broadway actors.

The students are also nearly on stage the whole production, which means the entire cast is at rehearsal every day after school.

“Nobody gets a break because they’re all in everything,” Schade said.

On the production side, student director and junior Grace Pak, 16, has spent the last few weeks working as prop master, collecting all the material needed for the show and helping give notes to the cast about their work.

“I think it’s a super fun show,” she said, adding that she managed to see the musical at Fulton Theater after learning Carlisle would tackle it. “During a time like this when everyone’s down, I think we really need this.”

With COVID-19 protocols at Carlisle High School mandating masks for anyone on school property, the cast and crew of the production have so far avoided any cases of the disease. With one positive potentially able to shut down production given the small cast and availability of only two understudies or swing actors, students are still very wary coming into the home stretch before the show.

“I’m going to be very careful,” said Kirsten, whose sister is also in the show. “Especially with omicron, I’ve upgraded to KN95 and N95 masks.”

On stage, the actors have a clear face shield that works better with their microphones and will allow for their expressions to be visible — a change for a lot of the students who only made the switch recently for rehearsal.

“I kind of forgot what some of them looked like without masks on,” Kirsten said.

Despite the challenges, Schade said the students have stepped up to make the best of the production this year.

“We have a really good group of kids,” he said. “It’s been pretty impressive.”

