It’s not every day a student gets to complete a class assignment for a school district superintendent.

For Gavin Russell, 17, of Carlisle, Colleen Friend was the client and she needed recruitment videos to draw in applicants for job vacancies during a statewide teacher shortage.

“I saw it as nothing less than an honor,” he said. “It felt amazing to work on something so meaningful on such a grand scale. It not only helps the school, it helps the students.”

Every new hire brought in by his project can offer relief to educators stretched to fill gaps in coverage, Russell said. A rising senior at Carlisle High School, he can also use the videos to bring his own future into focus.

Making the pitch

Last fall, Russell was a junior enrolled in Broadcasting II, one of the courses offered in the school’s Center for Careers and Technology. As a course requirement, Russell needed to do a project under contract as a real-world test of his work ethic and professionalism.

Work began in late October-early November after Friend contacted Ed Fox, the communications and broadcasting teacher, about the prospect of having a student produce a recruitment video.

Fox thought of Russell because of his participation in the SkillsUSA Championship, an annual event that showcases the best career and technical education students in the nation.

Russell was a stand-out for another reason. As a sophomore, he was among the Carlisle CTE students who went to Harrisburg to lobby the General Assembly for more funding.

“This was a job for Gavin,” Fox said. “He definitely has the right personality. He’s a get up and go person. What Gavin did was a prime example of how a CTE program is supposed to work. Where principles are taught, but then you go out with your hands to do them.”

As a first step, Russell had to enter into a contract with Friend where he was a certified professional-in-training providing a service to a client. Part of this involved him getting paid a few dollars for the work.

“I watched over that process and then turned him loose,” Fox said. “Dr. Friend was great. She was really organized. She had a vision of what she wanted and lined up people to talk to. Gavin just had to clear his schedule at the right times and show up with the right equipment.”

Russell recalled those early meetings with Friend and Holly Miller, secretary to the assistant superintendent. Friend delegated Miller to drive Russell to eight of the 10 schools within the district.

“We spoke about how the project will be structured, about the timing of when I will go to each building,” Russell said. “After the meetings were over, we started filming.”

Aside from transportation, Miller assisted him with setting up the equipment for each shot. The recruitment video called for a series of staff interviews using questions prepared by Russell. Who are you? What do you do? What is your favorite part of working here? What does it means for you to work here?

Obstacles and opportunities

With every project, there are trouble spots that often provide the most valuable lessons. In one case, staff at Wilson Middle School had set up two sets of interviews with four teachers. But right before the big day, Russell got sick and those interviews had to be rescheduled for much later in the project timeline.

Russell had to learn how to be patient with other people and with himself. The delay in the interviews showed him that not every setback was an obstacle.

“Sure, it ended up delaying the project, but it came out just as great,” said Russell, who learned another lesson while editing down the footage.

Over a period of three to four months, Russell taped about two hours of interviews and school scenes along with supporting material depicting staff interacting with students.

Part of his CTE training involved learning how to use video editing software. While editing his project, there was a technical glitch that crashed the system multiple times.

“My computer would just close out of Adobe Premiere Pro,” he said. “I would lose at least a half hour of work each time. When that happened, it was crushing. Editing was not my strong suit when it came to time management. It was a setback, sure, but you don’t let it stop you. You just keep working on it.”

In the end, not every interview was used, in part because Russell was still learning and some of the shots were of poor quality. But he had more than enough to thread together a 20-minute video.

Titled “Join the CASD Herd!” the full version can be found on the district YouTube channel. There is also a shorter three-minute version drawing from the highlights of the longer video. “Herd” refers to bison and the Thundering Herd, the district mascot.

“I really only intervened to offer an opinion or a tweak or two,” Fox said of the editing process. “Gavin made good choices. He made the client happy. Dr. Friend was very pleased.”

“For a video, a natural answer is the best,” Russell said about the project. “The people I interviewed were very proficient in giving very structured and well-thought answers.

“My goal in terms of work is to end up in the film industry,” he said. “I want to be working in acting and directing. I definitely think that this video can help me in the future.”

For now, Russell is working on plans for after graduation. One idea may be to enlist in the Marine Corps and specialize in field videography.

“I love the troops,” Russell said. “I would love to support the military in any way. I haven’t decided yet.”