Carlisle student group seeks wall space for outdoor mural

A student group at Carlisle High School seeks outdoor wall space on which to paint a mural as a community service project this spring.

Carlisle SHINES is a grief and loss support group made up of students who have experienced the death of a family member or friend. The name is an acronym for the group’s guiding principles of Support, Hope, Included, Non-Judgmental, Encouraging and Strength.

The group signed on recently to create the next Charles Bruce Foundation mural, CBF spokesperson Pat LaMarche said. Seth Roper, faculty adviser to SHINES, has offered to work with Bonnie Tweedy Shaw, an artist associated with the foundation, LaMarche said.

Roper had seen the mural that Shaw had painted with Ivy Rose inside the B&L Caribbean Restaurant in downtown Carlisle. The restaurant mural drew attention to the foundation’s desire to produce more murals that highlight the arts and give joy to passersby, LaMarche said.

Shaw has offered to mentor the students through every step in the process including design, preparing the wall for the mural and painting the mural. “We have a short deadline on this project,” Shaw said. “We want to get it done this spring so that the graduating seniors can participate before leaving their high school experiences behind. That means we need that public space now.”

The mural requires at least 100 square feet of outdoor wall space in public view somewhere within the Carlisle Area School District, LaMarche said. Those interested in offering space can contact her by email at Epicjourney10@gmail.com.

A social studies teacher, Roper started Carlisle SHINES in 2009 after taking group facilitator training offered by TeenLine, an outreach program that supports teen mental health and overall wellbeing.

“As a club, we meet for 10 weeks in the spring in a support group setting,” Roper said. “We work through ways to deal with the loss and the feelings associated with it. We deal with the grief cycle.”

Group members close out each school year with a community service project. In the past, the students have volunteered at nursing homes, participated in reading projects at elementary schools and planted trees in memory of their loved ones.

In 2019, the students painted a mural inside in the second-floor hallway of the high school’s McGowan building that featured Hope the Butterfly, a symbol of Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

This year, group members wanted to branch out and create an outdoor mural for the general public, Roper said. “The [indoor] mural they created was amazing, but once the students graduate, their access to it will be limited or removed. I want them to have a place outside of school that they can get connected to and visit even if it’s just driving by and seeing it from the road.”

Shaw has already met with the students to work on a design for the mural.

“Once Mr. Roper reached out to us, we knew this would be our next mural project,” foundation board president Chad Bruce said. “Our only stumbling block is that we don’t have public space for the mural yet.”

The foundation issued a news release last week that quoted Bailey Greeger, a past SHINES member. “The grief and loss group helped me feel as though I was never alone,” Greeger said. “Without this group, I wouldn’t have learned the skills and tools to navigate through my grief. The group helped shape the way I handle grief in my adult life.”

