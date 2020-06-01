Carlisle seniors use video to turn adversity into opportunity

The cancellation of spring sports was “a heartbreaking loss of hope,” Rauhat said in a lead-up that invoked the school mascot. “But the competitive spirit of us all still beats inside the heart of every single bison.”

The four athletes had one minute to move a cookie placed on their forehead to their mouths without using their hands. The contestants could use whatever means possible to assert their dominance. Reapsome cited as examples such techniques as the Eyebrow Shrug, the Head Twitch and the enigmatic Shimmy Shake to get the job done.

The winner was James Barlow, who played basketball for the Thundering Herd.

Here and there, throughout the video, were messages of hope, resolve and humor. Reading from her original poetry, Samantha Martin recalled a fantasy of being a superhero akin to Spider-Man even as she described herself as a “small town girl who is struggling to find her place in life.”

A Carlisle native, she has lived here her entire life and yearns to move on as quickly as possible. Martin knows, just beyond the horizon, there is a whole world of experiences waiting for her.

“It’s hard to find wonder in the place where you were born,” Martin said. “Every building is part of a memory. Every voice is one I have heard before.”