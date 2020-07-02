Carlisle schools weave Black history, culture across whole curriculum

Black history and culture is interwoven throughout the curriculum of the Carlisle Area School District, administrators said this week.
Not only does it appear in standalone units of study, but in everyday teacher-student discussions across a variety of subject areas, according to Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction.
“As early as kindergarten, students are introduced in an age-appropriate manner to historical figures and events which shaped the country’s history,” Gogoj said. “Young students are also introduced to holidays, customs and traditions which may be outside of their own experiences.
“By grades four and five, students are at an age at which they can better understand American history,” he said.
For Carlisle, the deepest exploration of Black history and culture is in the lead-up to the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent changes.
“It’s really important to move beyond a cursory understanding of slavery and the Civil War to really explore their immediate and lasting effects,” Gogoj said. “We are always trying to achieve the fullest understanding and to present a variety of voices and perspectives.”
State standards
It comes down to the founding principle of E Pluribus Unum – “Out of Many, One,” said Kevin Wagner, social studies program chair. “Many different groups have a voice in the development of the United States. To properly teach American history, you need to bring in those voices.”
“Bits and pieces” of Black history, culture and perspective are included within the state standards for curriculum developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Wagner said. He described these standards as benchmarks and guidelines that are open to interpretation by school districts that formulate their own curriculums tailored to the communities they serve.
Because school districts in Pennsylvania are organized at the local level, the culture and climate of each community can influence how these standards are interpreted and applied, Wagner said. The way something is taught is often up to the classroom teacher, he said.
In terms of Carlisle and local history, the perspective of minorities is an important consideration, Wagner said. Carlisle has always had a large Black population while the Native American voice is one key to understanding the legacy of the Carlisle Indian School.
Variety in diversity
Carlisle students learn about history in the context of diversity in topics that range from Black contributions in the American Revolution to the Abolitionist Movement to the Harlem Renaissance of the early 20th century.
In world history, high school sophomores examine the slave trade and patterns of exploration and colonization. This includes the so-called “white man’s burden” where Europeans thought it was their duty to bring civilization to people they viewed as savages, Wagner said.
For Carlisle, the Black perspective is interwoven not just in history, but also across the full spectrum of the social studies curriculum. “It shows up at a lot of different levels in a lot of different places,” Wagner said.
In sociology, it provides a focus on how different groups interact. In anthropology, it appears in lessons on race and ethnicity. In psychology, there is an entire unit on racism and the study of hate groups.
The state standards for social studies go beyond rote facts and figures, Gogoj said. Instead, there is an emphasis on encouraging students to learn about patterns of conflict and cooperation, the analysis of historical events and actions, looking at the world through another person’s eyes and how to evaluate and use primary source material.
“The expectation is set for us to approach social studies in a thoughtful and comprehensive manner,” Gogoj said. But conversations on diversity and perspective take place throughout school in a variety of settings whether it is reading a novel by a minority author or appreciating the music and artwork of different cultures or ethnic groups, he said.
Mile wide, inch deep
One problem that educators face is what Wagner called “the conundrum of history.”
“We are always adding to history and never take anything away,” Wagner said. “But we only have a limited amount of time to talk about it. If you add something [to the curriculum], then something has to go.”
“That is always a challenge,” Gogoj said. “Often we adhere to curriculum which is a mile wide and an inch deep. This is due to lengthy and complicated standards which simply cannot be adequately learned in the time frame that we have. In Carlisle, we are intentionally trying to change that. We are currently in the process of revising curriculum which gives the space to go deeper into critical areas. This means letting go of the idea that everything must be covered and embracing greater depth in key areas.
“When developing curriculum based on the standards, our objective should always be to create an experience which leads students to think,” Gogoj said. “It’s not our job to simply deliver information, but to educate in such a way that we help to foster informed, well-rounded citizens who can think critically, evaluate and make sound judgments.
“Rewriting curriculum is one thing, but fully understanding and implementing it is another,” he said. “That is a team effort. We need to do our homework, talk to a variety of people, decide what is most important, and how it needs to be presented. Then, after we write and approve curriculum, it must be continuously used and evaluated, updated and supported with materials, resources and training. It is a living document.”
