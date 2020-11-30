Carlisle schools set to transition to fully remote instruction until Jan. 18 due to rising COVID cases

The transition period will also allow teachers to transition lessons and activities from the Groups A and B cohort model into the new model in which all students merge into a single cohort to learn.

For much of this school year, Carlisle was operating under a Tier 2 hybrid model where students were divided into Groups A and B and alternate between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. The move to Tier 1 means being fully remote the whole time school is in session. The Tier 1 schedule takes effect this Friday.

“In the Tier 1 model, you will notice several changes to the educational experience,” Spielbauer wrote. “These include schedule modifications which will be outlined by your building’s principal as well as required video conference (Zoom) sessions at least four days a week at both the elementary and secondary levels.”

Under Tier 1, all students are expected to participate in all experiences including Zoom meetings and discussion forums. Students will no longer be identified as belonging to either the A or B groups. Teachers will contact students to explain the changes.

Community effort