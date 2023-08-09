For Superintendent Colleen Friend, the tough part will be seeing that empty chair, knowing that Gerald Eby will no longer be part of the Carlisle Area School Board.

“We’re going to miss him dearly,” she said Tuesday. “Our school district has lost a huge advocate and supporter, an icon of a human being who looked out for kids.”

A board member for 36 years, Eby died on Sunday at UPMC Carlisle. He was 84.

Board President Paula Bussard was shocked and surprised by the news. “Jerry was an incredibly dedicated elected volunteer,” she said. “He was quite impactful for many generations of students.”

Friend first met Eby about 19 years ago when she returned to the district as a junior administrator after graduating from Carlisle High School, earning a college degree and teaching in North Carolina.

“Jerry was the kind of person who wanted to know everybody in the school district,” Friend said. “I worked with him as we were working on the middle school [renovation] project. He just had the attitude ‘Let’s get it done.’ Jerry and I really bonded. We were both Carlisle people.”

Born on Feb. 27, 1939, Eby played in the band before graduating from Carlisle High School in 1957. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University, where he also participated in ROTC.

Eby served as a captain in the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany before returning statewide to work for General Electric in West Virginia for 12 years. A Dickinson Township resident, he was a manager with Sheaffer Bros./Letort Warehouse for over 30 years.

When elected to the board in 2007, Bussard was intimidated by Eby. His quiet, thoughtful manner also carried an air of sternness. Her impression of Eby changed after she saw him read books to elementary school children and interact with high school graduates at commencement.

“In a number of occasions, I saw that twinkle in his eyes,” Bussard said. “He had a broad smile. Jerry was a gentle individual. He cared deeply about the students and was an enthusiastic supporter of teachers. But he could be all business when he needed to.”

Though he lived in Dickinson Township, Eby had a place in his heart for Mount Holly Springs, Bussard said. “A few years ago, he was on a committee with the historical society and other community leaders. They were trying to bring some of Mount Holly’s unique history into the classroom for Mount Holly Springs Elementary School students.”

Part of the focus was on the Amelia Givin Library, named for the heiress who shaped local industry. At one point, somebody suggested the committee recruit a reenactor to play the role of Givin in upcoming events. Right away, Eby had somebody in mind.

“Next school board, after the meeting, he looked at me and said ‘You can do that,’” Bussard said. “With the help of the historical society and library, I played Amelia Givin. Jerry didn’t ask me if I would do it, he said ‘You can do that.’ He had that can-do attitude. You couldn’t tell Jerry no, we can’t do something like that.”

Eby was instrumental in lining up grants and other funding to construct the solar fields the district uses to save energy costs. Though they disagreed at times over policy, the two established a friendship.

“After I became board president, he would call me after a tough meeting and say ‘You did a good job. I’m really proud of you,’” Bussard said. “That meant a great deal. Jerry was a great believer in our district developing our leaders.”

Friend saw this in action when she was pursuing her doctorate degree.

“Jerry was fascinated to hear what I was studying and what my research was about,” she said. “He told me all along the way that I can do this and finish.”

Early on, Eby weathered his own learning curve.

“When he was elected to his first term in office, the district was in the midst of a fiscal crisis with close to $5 million in debt,” said Gerald Fowler, assistant superintendent from 1988 to 1992.

In the process of reworking the budget, Eby became an ardent supporter and protector of the high school’s vocational-technical center, Fowler said. “Jerry wanted to make sure that program survived.”

Known today as the Center for Careers and Technology, it is one of only a handful of school district-operated centers in Pennsylvania. The rest are reginal vocational-technical schools.

Keeping the center at Carlisle High School allowed those students to be part of the building culture and to show school spirit in support of the athletic teams, said Fowler who also served as superintendent from 1992 to 2004.

“Jerry was always concerned about families that were struggling financially,” Fowler said. “He wanted to make sure their kids were not short-changed.”

This mindset made Eby an advocate for updating the LeTort Elementary School at a time when the building served the most poverty-stricken families in the district, Fowler said. One legacy of this effort is a science center constructed near the creek that provides students from LeTort and other elementary schools an outdoor lab, he said.

Another passion for Eby was the Buck A Book campaign that benefits the Employment Skills Center in downtown Carlisle, Colleen Friend said. Every year, local elementary school children read books and collect pledge money to fund adult literacy programs.

Her husband, John Friend, worked as the superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District from 2009 to 2017. During that time, John Friend served with Eby on the board of directors of the Skills Center.

“Jerry was a strong advocate for those looking to improve their workplace stability by taking additional training,” John Friend said. “His passing is an extremely huge loss for the district and the Carlisle community in general.”