Carlisle Area School District families can expect to pay 10 cents more for a school lunch and breakfast during the 2023-24 school year.

School board members passed a motion Thursday to increase the price of a student lunch and breakfast to $3.20 and $2.05 respectively. The price of milk will stay at 75 cents.

“The increase is primarily due to inflation,” Director of Business Operations Jenna Kinsler told board members during a finance committee meeting last week.

District administrators review the price structure every year to determine if any adjustments are necessary to support the food service program that is operated by Chartwells.

“We met with Chartwells leadership and looked at various other school districts in comparison,” Kinsler said. “With a 6% inflation rate, we felt the district should increase the price by 10 cents for breakfast and lunch.”

Families can also expect an increase in the price of a la carte items.

As of late March, about 49.6% of district students qualify for free or reduced status under the national school lunch and breakfast programs, Kinsler said last week. That number is up from about 43% reported in 2021 and about 36% reported in 2015.

The percentage of qualifying students is often used as an indicator by school districts and the federal government to determine the level of poverty within a community.