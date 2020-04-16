Carlisle School District's projected 2020-21 deficit balloons to $4.55 million

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Area School District is facing a budget deficit more than double what it was a month ago due to the anticipated economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projected shortfall for 2020-21 went from $1.7 million in early March to $4.55 million as of mid-April. The school board has until June 30 to adopt a final balanced budget for next year.

Business Manager Jenna Kinsler briefed board members Thursday on the turn of events.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf issued executive orders in March that closed all schools and nonessential businesses and directed most Pennsylvanians to stay at home. One result has been a surge in unemployment claims that could eventually translate into the potential loss of earned income tax revenue for school districts.

Carlisle anticipates a loss next year of 17% to 20% or $1.8 million in earned income tax revenue, Kinsler said. The collection rate on the real estate tax could likely go down resulting in a loss of $720,000 in revenue for every percentage point not collected.