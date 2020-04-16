Carlisle School District's projected 2020-21 deficit balloons to $4.55 million

Carlisle Area School District is facing a budget deficit more than double what it was a month ago due to the anticipated economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected shortfall for 2020-21 went from $1.7 million in early March to $4.55 million as of mid-April. The school board has until June 30 to adopt a final balanced budget for next year.
Business Manager Jenna Kinsler briefed board members Thursday on the turn of events.
To contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf issued executive orders in March that closed all schools and nonessential businesses and directed most Pennsylvanians to stay at home. One result has been a surge in unemployment claims that could eventually translate into the potential loss of earned income tax revenue for school districts.
Carlisle anticipates a loss next year of 17% to 20% or $1.8 million in earned income tax revenue, Kinsler said. The collection rate on the real estate tax could likely go down resulting in a loss of $720,000 in revenue for every percentage point not collected.
On top of that, Carlisle expects a loss of assessed property value brought on by an anticipated increase in real estate assessment appeals, Kinsler said. Expecting problems at the state level, she budgeted no increase next year in subsidies for basic education and special education.
Schools statewide closed on March 13. Since then, Carlisle and other school districts have experienced savings in utilities, supplies, travel/field trips, athletic officials, game help, transportation and substitute teacher pay. However, the pandemic also created new expenses for Carlisle that were not included in its 2019-20 budget proposal.
This includes the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kinsler said. The district also had to purchase educational software, printers and other equipment to support a remote learning program for homebound students, she said.
