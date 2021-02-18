Carlisle school district working on plan to expand in-person instructional days for some students

Carlisle Area School District is working on a plan to bring its youngest and neediest students back into the classroom for more in-person instructional days.
“Within the next two weeks, we will share a timeline for possible implementation,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer told school board members during an education committee meeting last week.
“Our focus in the district is having students in school as much as possible while trying to stay within the parameters of guidance from health experts,” she said, referring to safety protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spielbauer did not specify a target date for a transition to more in-person instructional days.
The district is in a Tier Two hybrid model where students in K-12 attend school for in-person instruction two days a week and receive online lessons at home three days a week.
“We are considering whether we should start with a small configuration, such as K-2, and with the neediest learners — English Language learners and special needs learners,” Spielbauer said.
Two sides
On Jan. 21, a group of students, alumni and parents cited health and safety concerns in their call to the district to switch back to a Tier One fully remote model of instruction.
Carlisle started its school year in the hybrid model before switching to Tier One in early December in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the district and Cumberland County. The district returned to the Tier Two hybrid model on Jan. 19.
During the Jan. 21 meeting, board member Bruce Clash said the public comments only reflect one side of the issue. Board members have also received letters from parents and families desperate for a return to Tier Two because their children can’t fully engage in virtual learning, Clash said.
“Just as our community is divided about returning our elementary students to in-person instruction so are our teachers and support staff members,” Spielbauer said during the committee meeting last week. “We understand that this is an emotional undertaking with many concerns on both sides. Both sides are very passionate about their position and their beliefs. We value all sides and opinions as it helps us in our thought process.”
Nationwide, there has been a push for more students to return to in-person instruction so long as there are appropriate safeguards in place, she said. “We are certainly obligated to adhere to guidance from the [Pennsylvania] departments of education and health,” Spielbauer said. “We speak with the departments on our cases quite regularly. We watch the current case count and the positivity rate.”
Space issue
While some local districts have brought back their youngest students for more in-person instruction, every district has its own variables and challenges that include the square footage of classrooms.
“Size of classroom varies greatly among our seven elementary schools,” Spielbauer said. The older buildings tend to have smaller classrooms. More in-person instructional days would increase the number of students per classroom beyond the threshold needed to maintain the social distancing guideline of six feet between individuals.
“Those are factors we have to take into consideration,” Spielbauer said, outlining the steps that are underway to prepare an implementation plan.
District administrators are working with building principals to identify what nonessential furniture to remove from each classroom to maximize square footage. They are also looking at all spaces within each building as potential classrooms including libraries, gymnasiums and multipurpose rooms.
Using such spaces as classrooms could impact the ability of a school to provide instruction in physical education, art, music and library science, board president Paula Bussard said.
“Principals are having conversations with staff about the potential challenges within classrooms spaces with increased [in-person] enrollment,” Spielbauer said. “Principals are also looking at the impact on the building schedule. Even bringing a few grade levels back will create scheduling challenges for us to overcome.”
Clearing the air
Bussard asked whether the district has any ventilation issues that could impact its ability to bring students back to school for more in-person instruction. “Tom has been on that since March 13 [2020],” Spielbauer said, referring to Tom Horton, district director of facilities.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Horton has worked with contractors to come in and analyze the HVAC systems at each school. “They have made some adjustments to increase the air flow,” Spielbauer said. When it comes to air quality and ventilation, there has to be a fine balance between creating conditions that purge COVID-19 from the building and conditions that promote its growth and spread, she said.
The district has modified its contracts with HVAC providers to allow for closer day-to-day onsite monitoring, Spielbauer said.
Board member Anne Lauritzen, who chairs the education committee, she urged the administration to make the best decision possible with what information is available on behalf of all 5,200 students in the district.
Administrators have to balance the need for safety with the need for students to be in school, Lauritzen said. “I know it seems there is plenty of criticisms to go around, but I do believe you are doing the best you can for our students. You have their best interest and the best interest of the staff in mind.”
