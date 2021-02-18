Carlisle school district working on plan to expand in-person instructional days for some students

Clearing the air

Bussard asked whether the district has any ventilation issues that could impact its ability to bring students back to school for more in-person instruction. “Tom has been on that since March 13 [2020],” Spielbauer said, referring to Tom Horton, district director of facilities.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Horton has worked with contractors to come in and analyze the HVAC systems at each school. “They have made some adjustments to increase the air flow,” Spielbauer said. When it comes to air quality and ventilation, there has to be a fine balance between creating conditions that purge COVID-19 from the building and conditions that promote its growth and spread, she said.

The district has modified its contracts with HVAC providers to allow for closer day-to-day onsite monitoring, Spielbauer said.

Board member Anne Lauritzen, who chairs the education committee, she urged the administration to make the best decision possible with what information is available on behalf of all 5,200 students in the district.

Administrators have to balance the need for safety with the need for students to be in school, Lauritzen said. “I know it seems there is plenty of criticisms to go around, but I do believe you are doing the best you can for our students. You have their best interest and the best interest of the staff in mind.”

