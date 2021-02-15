Carlisle school district will receive an additional $3.4 million in COVID relief grant money

Carlisle Area School District will receive $3.4 million in federal grant money as result of the COVID relief package approved in late December.

While district administrators have yet to finalize a spending plan for the ESSER II CARES grant, preliminary talks have focused on splitting the total into two fiscal years, business manager Jenna Kinsler said last week.

Classified as emergency aid, the grant money can be used for technology, virtual learning, projects that improve air quality, school building repairs and improvements and programs that remediate learning loss due to the pandemic.

The district applies for this funding by submitting an application to the state Department of Education, Kinsler said. She added money is paid out in monthly installments to the district, which has until September 2023 to expend the grant.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which was signed into law on Dec. 27, according to information posted on the website for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, U.S. Department of Education.

This act provided for $54.3 billion in additional aid to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. This money will be distributed to each state based on its Title I allocation.

