Carlisle school district will receive an additional $3.4 million in COVID relief grant money

Carlisle Area School District will receive $3.4 million in federal grant money as result of the COVID relief package approved in late December.
While district administrators have yet to finalize a spending plan for the ESSER II CARES grant, preliminary talks have focused on splitting the total into two fiscal years, business manager Jenna Kinsler said last week.
Classified as emergency aid, the grant money can be used for technology, virtual learning, projects that improve air quality, school building repairs and improvements and programs that remediate learning loss due to the pandemic.
The district applies for this funding by submitting an application to the state Department of Education, Kinsler said. She added money is paid out in monthly installments to the district, which has until September 2023 to expend the grant.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which was signed into law on Dec. 27, according to information posted on the website for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, U.S. Department of Education.
This act provided for $54.3 billion in additional aid to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. This money will be distributed to each state based on its Title I allocation.
Title 1 is a program created by the U.S. Department of Education to distribute funding to schools and school districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families.
Based on Title 1, Carlisle school district is eligible for $3,415,860 in ESSER II CARES grant funding, Kinsler said. In May 2020, the district was notified that it was eligible for $763,914 in ESSER I CARES grant funding which must be expended by September 2022.
As of Feb. 4, Carlisle has spent about $418,344 of the earlier grant on laptops, iPads, access points, hotspots, sprayers for disinfectants and a study of its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. ESSER I CARES funds also paid salaries for the Thundering Herd Camp.
Last spring, Congress set aside about $13.2 billion of the $30.75 allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for the ESSER Fund. That money was then allocated to the states which distributed ESSER I grants to eligible schools and school districts.
As of last week, Carlisle school district has been approved for five COVID-related relief grants totaling $1,125,403. The largest so far is the $3.4 million ESSER II CARES grant followed by the $763,914 ESSER I CARES grant. Below is the list of the other grants:
• A $315,352 School Health and Safety Grant administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The district expended this grant in late October. It was used to purchase 12 electro-static sprayers, 12 temperature readers, protective barriers, disinfectant, hotspots, iPads and laptops.
• A $39,787 Special Education COVID-19 Impact Mitigation Grant, which the district plans to use to enhance reading instruction for special education students who are enrolled in the Carlisle Virtual Academy. This grant has to be expended by this September. As of Jan. 29, Carlisle has spent $5,700 on salaries for supplemental instruction after regular hours.
• A $6,350 Continuity of Education and Equity Grant, which the district used to purchase hotspots in 2019-20. The hotspots were then distributed to district families who needed improved internet access for remote learning.
