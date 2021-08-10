Carlisle school district will receive almost $530K more in state subsidy in 2021-22

An unexpected increase in state funding will allow the Carlisle Area School District to draw down almost $529,000 less from its savings to balance out the budget for 2021-22.

Under the district budget adopted on June 17, school board members agreed to use $2.761 million in reserves to offset a projected shortfall in revenue.

When administrators prepared the budget, they were expecting level funding of about $13,915,667 in the state subsidy for basic education and about $2,967,605 in the state subsidy for special education, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler told the board finance committee last week.

Instead, she reported that the approved state budget included an allocation of $14,177,323 in the basic education subsidy for Carlisle or about $261,656 more than what the district had built into its budget.

For special education, Carlisle can now expect $3,234,539 in state funding or about $266,934 more than budgeted, Kinsler said. Her office recommends the district use the additional revenue of $528,590 to reduce the drawdown from reserves to $2,232,410.

The board would have preferred to have this information before June 17, said Bruce Clash, finance committee chairman. “It would have impacted any number of other decisions tied to the budget.”