Carlisle school district will likely continue to outsource instructional aides

More than likely, Carlisle Area School District will continue to outsource its instructional aides even after its contract with ESS expires next June, Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week.

The business office recently calculated how much it would cost to bring each aide back on as a district employee eligible for district benefits including retirement.

“That’s not something we’re considering,” Friend said. “It’s a swing of about $30,000 per person. With our budget, we can’t sustain that. I think contracting is the best decision for our budget.”

The district plans to employ 112 aides in the 2022-23 year, up from 98 aides it budgeted in 2021-22, she said. Using the estimate of $30,000, it would cost about $3,360,000 to convert what are now contracted workers into district employees.

The district plans to keep its options open on whether to renew its contract with ESS or seek a different provider.

“We have a good working relationship with ESS,” Friend said. “They are extremely responsive to us, but every time a contract comes up, we certainly look around and see what’s out there.”

Every year, the district contributes money to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. In an effort to contain the rising costs, the school board in 2019 approved a recommendation by the administration to outsource all its general education and special education instructional aides.

This July, local parent Aaron Knapp asked the board to investigate the impact a shortage of instructional aides was having on special education students and teachers.

“It has now been several years since the district made the decision to outsource the positions of special education aides,” Knapp said. “I would like the board to provide information regarding the number of budgeted aide positions in the district and the number of unfilled aide positions. These unfilled positions do not seem to be evenly distributed among the school buildings. I’ve seen the impact on this on my child and others have expressed similar experiences.”

It has been a challenge lately for public schools to recruit enough people, he said. “This challenge seems to be exacerbated by the district actions to outsource aide positions.”

Knapp also wanted to know what actions the district is taking in the short-term to make sure that special education students in 2022-23 do not continue to suffer from what he called under-resourcing.

“Last year, we had 98 aides in the district,” Friend said. “At the end of the school year, we ended with 26 vacancies. Seven of those were in special education and 19 of those were in regular education. This year, we will have 112 aide positions and currently we have 40 positions that are not filled. Fifteen of those are special education [instructional aides].”

To help with recruitment, ESS has stepped up its advertising and joined the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, Friend said. “They are working to fill those positions.”

In addition, the district has raised its per diem rate from $81.60 for a starting aide to $90 a day, Friend said. “We also have an incentive going on right now.”

The district has its own four-day training program for instructional aides. Under the program, trainees are encouraged to take professional development courses Aug. 16-19. If they complete the coursework, their per diem rate increases to $95.

The training is divided into separate tracks for elementary school-level instructional aides and secondary school-level instructional aides. Both tracks include strategies in de-escalation, behavior management, autism support and supporting literacy through content areas.

“We recognize that not all of our aides can attend all four days,” Friend said, citing summer vacation scheduling conflicts. “For those who can’t make all four days, they will have the opportunity to do some makeup training and eventually get to that $95 rate.

“We want the aides to understand how important they are to our teachers, our students and our district,” she said. “It’s a little extra money in their pocket, but it also makes them feel that they have a sense of belonging and teamwork.”

In 2022-23, the district plans to pull aides from regular education to fill temporary vacancies in its special education coverage, said Jill Condo, director of student services.

“Our principals are very creative with schedules and maximizing the staff that they have so that it could be what we need for coverage,” Condo said.